L. Kent Wolgamott: Vaccines mean concerts likely to return to Lincoln in late spring

As of now, the arena has set rescheduled shows by Maroon 5 on Aug. 11 and Brantley Gilbert on Sept. 2. That might be a bit early for the return inside.

But, if everything goes as anticipated, by Oct. 18, when Chris Stapleton is scheduled to play Pinnacle Bank Arena, concerts should be back in arenas around the country.

The only other announced Pinnacle Bank Arena concert is Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” show. It’s set for March 27, 2022. But other shows that had been scheduled there and at Pinewood, including Kane Brown, Cher, Goo Goo Dolls and Chicago are likely to set new Lincoln dates in the near future.

Concerts also will be returning to clubs of all sizes, from small venues like the Zoo Bar and Duffy’s Tavern to bigger spaces like the Bourbon Theatre and the Rococo Theatre.

“The hope is, in the spring, we’re going to light this thing on fire,” said Duffy’s owner Scott Hatfield. “I think that (the vaccine) is the big difference for us. We still have promoters calling us, but we’ve been turning everyone down. We’ve just stopped our booking process entirely. By the spring, the vaccines will mean we can start booking again.”

The distribution of the vaccines, likely to begin in December, is key for the return of concerts for two reasons.