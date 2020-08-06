L. Kent Wolgamott: Thanks, Beach Boys and Pinewood Bowl for a much-needed concert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks, Beach Boys and Pinewood Bowl, I needed that.

Before Sunday, I hadn’t been to a concert since Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted DaBaby on March 11. That's a week short of five months ago, the longest stretch between shows for me since I was 15.

Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have been too jacked up to see the Mike Love version of the Beach Boys again. But, to state the obvious, these are not ordinary times. So I was looking forward to Sunday’s show, albeit with a bit of trepidation.

Would it be safe to be among 2,000 people? Would the lines to get into the Pioneers Park amphitheater be jammed up with inches rather than feet between concertgoers? Once they got past the gates, would people wear masks? Would they stay in their socially distanced seating?

Thankfully, the answers to all of the above is yes. It felt very safe — I was closer to more people on a Friday afternoon trip to Hy-Vee than I was at Pinewood Bowl on Sunday. The lines didn’t jam up. I was in the main gate line for all of two minutes.

The vast majority of people around me in the pit, the section nearest the stage, wore masks throughout the show. Those who left the area in front of their seats headed for the stage were immediately sent back by security.