L. Kent Wolgamott: Thanks, Beach Boys and Pinewood Bowl for a much-needed concert
ON THE BEAT

L. Kent Wolgamott: Thanks, Beach Boys and Pinewood Bowl for a much-needed concert

Thanks, Beach Boys and Pinewood Bowl, I needed that.

Before Sunday, I hadn’t been to a concert since Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted DaBaby on March 11. That's a week short of five months ago, the longest stretch between shows for me since I was 15.

Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have been too jacked up to see the Mike Love version of the Beach Boys again. But, to state the obvious, these are not ordinary times. So I was looking forward to Sunday’s show, albeit with a bit of trepidation.

Would it be safe to be among 2,000 people? Would the lines to get into the Pioneers Park amphitheater be jammed up with inches rather than feet between concertgoers? Once they got past the gates, would people wear masks? Would they stay in their socially distanced seating?

Thankfully, the answers to all of the above is yes. It felt very safe — I was closer to more people on a Friday afternoon trip to Hy-Vee than I was at Pinewood Bowl on Sunday. The lines didn’t jam up. I was in the main gate line for all of two minutes.

The vast majority of people around me in the pit, the section nearest the stage, wore masks throughout the show. Those who left the area in front of their seats headed for the stage were immediately sent back by security.

There was plenty of room between the seats. In Row 7, I had just two rows of seats in front of me with 5 or 6 feet of space between rows. And there were two seats between me and the nearest person in my six-seat “pod” and an aisle on the other side.

I had no problem wearing a mask for 3½ hours. It likely helped that Sunday was one of the nicest August evenings in memory, with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. But my Zoo Bar mask was comfortable throughout the show.

I did, however, learn a lesson that will be applicable at any show where masks are required: Don’t sing along.

I knew better. But I couldn’t resist screaming along when the Beach Boys broke out a pretty fun cover of The Ramones’ “Rockaway Beach.” There’s no reason to go into further, soggy details. But don’t sing into a mask. Just don’t.

The surprise of “Rockaway Beach,” with its dunderheaded lyrics and a picture of writer Dee Dee Ramone on the screen behind the band, was one of the elements that made Sunday’s two-set show more fun than the last few Beach Boys concerts I’ve attended.

There were other fun elements:

Showing old film clips of Love and The Beatles with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India in 1968 — well actually three of the Beatles (Ringo got out of there quickly) — during “Pisces Brothers,” a song Love wrote for George Harrison.

Love singing along with himself on video from the ’60s, ’80s and ’90s on “Little Deuce Coupe” and his son, Christian, doing the same with Carl Wilson on “God Only Knows.”

A honkin’ baritone sax from Randy Leago that turned up most prominently on “California Sun” and “Help Me Rhonda,” giving the songs a ’50s R&B charge.

The vocals of rhythm guitarist Brian Eichenberger, who beautifully channeled a young Brian Wilson on “In My Room” and “Don’t Worry Baby.”

Wilson, the band’s musical genius and primary composer, isn’t part of the touring band. He’s been feuding with Love, his cousin, for decades and, of late, has led his own group by doing Beach Boys and his solo classics.

So many dismiss Love’s touring version of the band as not really being the Beach Boys. Others maintain that the Beach Boys aren’t the Beach Boys without Dennis Wilson, who died in 1983, and Carl Wilson, who died in 1998.

Regardless of those views, which have plenty of validity, the Beach Boys who played Pinewood on Sunday night delivered just what the 2,000 people who came to the park wanted — a night of “fun, fun, fun.”

It wasn't the greatest concert ever, but it was just what we needed after five months without live music. Now, it’s back to waiting for the next show. Hopefully, it will come soon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

