L. Kent Wolgamott: Talking quarantine recording, touring and a baby girl with Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook

“A lot of times, we’re kind of under pressure in the studio because our schedule’s so packed,” Cook said. “This has been a time to be experimental and try things out. There was no pressure. Sitting around at home, you could take the time to try different things. We didn’t have to do it quick because we had to get back on the road. There’s something freeing about that. But I’d still rather be in the same room with all the guys.”

And, along with Jimmy De Martini and John Hopkins, Cook added background vocals, creating the band’s signature three-part backing harmonies. That, he said, wasn’t difficult to do alone.

“We’ve been singing with Zac for so long, you could send me Zac’s part and I could calculate my part immediately," he said. "I know where each singer will be — Zac will be in the middle, Hop will be below him, Jimmy is just above him and I’m on top. I’ve got the high part. I’ll tell you, it’s getting a little harder at age 42 to sing that high. Especially live, it wears me out.”

The band also recorded the gentle rocking “You and Islands” with lyrics directly referring to quarantine. But, for now, Cook said there’s no plan to put out an album that would follow up last year’s “The Owl.”