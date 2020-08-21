L. Kent Wolgamott: Talking quarantine recording, touring and a baby girl with Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook

The Zac Brown Band’s latest hit, “The Man Who Loved You Most,” is about to take on new meaning for the group’s multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook.
The lyrics of the gorgeous ballad, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song sales chart, express a father’s enduring love for his daughter.
Sometime in September, Brook Ellen, Cook’s wife of six years, will give birth to a girl. And he knows that he’ll instantly become the guy in the song.
“It’s definitely going to rock me a little harder in a month,” Cook said. “It’s going to probably be very hard for me to listen to it. It’s just a song now. It’s going to be different after she’s born.”
“The Man Who Loved You Most” was recorded while the band was in quarantine this spring, a process that began with Brown and his co-writers coming up with the song. Then Brown recorded the basic track at his home studio.
“Zac played his acoustic guitar part and sang, then we started passing it around,” Cook said. “Everybody has their own little recording setup at their house, some of them bigger than others. I want to say once the song was in our hands, it was less than a week before we had it finished. I think everybody was really excited to be making music.”
Working for a couple of days in his studio, Cook put electric guitar and Hammond organ on “The Man Who Loved You Most,” which he found enjoyable, if less than ideal.
“A lot of times, we’re kind of under pressure in the studio because our schedule’s so packed,” Cook said. “This has been a time to be experimental and try things out. There was no pressure. Sitting around at home, you could take the time to try different things. We didn’t have to do it quick because we had to get back on the road. There’s something freeing about that. But I’d still rather be in the same room with all the guys.”
And, along with Jimmy De Martini and John Hopkins, Cook added background vocals, creating the band’s signature three-part backing harmonies. That, he said, wasn’t difficult to do alone.
“We’ve been singing with Zac for so long, you could send me Zac’s part and I could calculate my part immediately," he said. "I know where each singer will be — Zac will be in the middle, Hop will be below him, Jimmy is just above him and I’m on top. I’ve got the high part. I’ll tell you, it’s getting a little harder at age 42 to sing that high. Especially live, it wears me out.”
The band also recorded the gentle rocking “You and Islands” with lyrics directly referring to quarantine. But, for now, Cook said there’s no plan to put out an album that would follow up last year’s “The Owl.”
“It was a huge surprise to everyone how easily those songs came together,” Cook said. “If (Brown) comes up with new songs, maybe we’ll get on a roll and have enough for a new record. He’s a really creative guy. Right now, he’s enjoying staying home with his kids, as am I.”
Cook called Thursday to talk about “The Man Who Loved You Most,” keeping in touch with fans in Lincoln, a city the band loves after spending weeks at a time before opening tours at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Like every other band, their nonstop touring came to a screeching halt in mid-March.
“This is uncomfortable, going this long without the guys you’ve made music with for years,” Cook said.
“But I will say I absolutely love what’s happening now at my house. We have kids already, two boys. I was not there for the continuity of those pregnancies. Now I’m kind of bonding with this baby differently. I’m here every day and I will be for the first four months of her life.”
Four months, Cook admitted, was a shot in the dark at how long the band will be at home.
“There’s been no conversation about what next year will look like,” he said. “I think the sentiment is that if we can do it safely, we’ll try to get out on the road to entertain people as soon as we can. But I have no idea when that will be.”
For now, he’s preparing for the arrival of the first girl in the Cook family since the 1930s.
“We’re in the green-light zone at this point,” he said. “We just talked about putting the hospital bag together today."
Photos: Zac Brown Band's 2018 Lincoln show
Zac Brown Band, 6/8/18
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Zac Brown Band, 06.08.2018
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!