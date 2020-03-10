L. Kent Wolgamott: SXSW, Coachella start coronavirus-driven festival cancellations

My bags were packed, and I was ready to go. But I won’t be leaving on a jet plane (or actually my Fiat) to head to Austin, Texas, this weekend for South By Southwest.

That’s because the festival that I’ve attended 30 of its 33 years was canceled last week, shut down to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

SXSW was the first major music event to be cancelled or postponed because of the virus. Then Tuesday, word came Coachella -- the massive, two-weekend festival in Indio, California, slated for April 10-12 and April 17-19 -- had been postponed until October. It’s also likely that Stagecoach, the country festival to be held in the same space as Coachella on April 24-26 will be postponed.

And it’s probably only a matter of time before other late spring and early summer fests have their plugs pulled -- gatherings like New York’s Governor’s Ball in late May and Tennessee’s Bonnaroo in mid-June.

It remains to be seen what will happen to summer festivals, from the giant Lollapalooza to the two small Nebraska fests, ZooFest in July and Maha Music Festival in Omaha.

And, perhaps getting the cart way ahead of the horse, rescheduling the festivals is going to be a challenge -- to say the least.