L. Kent Wolgamott: SXSW, Coachella start coronavirus-driven festival cancellations

My bags were packed, and I was ready to go. But I won’t be leaving on a jet plane (or actually my Fiat) to head to Austin, Texas, this weekend for South By Southwest.
That’s because the festival that I’ve attended 30 of its 33 years was canceled last week, shut down to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
SXSW was the first major music event to be cancelled or postponed because of the virus. Then Tuesday, word came Coachella -- the massive, two-weekend festival in Indio, California, slated for April 10-12 and April 17-19 -- had been postponed until October. It’s also likely that Stagecoach, the country festival to be held in the same space as Coachella on April 24-26 will be postponed.
And it’s probably only a matter of time before other late spring and early summer fests have their plugs pulled -- gatherings like New York’s Governor’s Ball in late May and Tennessee’s Bonnaroo in mid-June.
It remains to be seen what will happen to summer festivals, from the giant Lollapalooza to the two small Nebraska fests, ZooFest in July and Maha Music Festival in Omaha.
And, perhaps getting the cart way ahead of the horse, rescheduling the festivals is going to be a challenge -- to say the least.
To pick one example, the new Coachella dates overlap with the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Festival. A number of bands were slated to play both festivals. How’s that going to work?
South By Southwest is, understandably, in scramble mode as it tries to recover from the cancellation. The festival’s insurance, according to multiple reports, doesn’t cover pandemics, so it stands to lose millions.
You have free articles remaining.
I’ve heard some talk about setting up a smaller SXSW later in the year -- that’s not likely. Those who purchased badges for the conference, which run up to $1,000, are being given credits rather than refunds to stretch the financial pain over a couple years.
Here’s hoping that SXSW finds a way to continue. If so, I’ll be back next year. In the meantime, I’ll be going through Texas BBQ withdrawal.
Festivals aren’t the only virus-driven music cancellations.
Tuesday, Pearl Jam made the first North American cancellations when it announced it was postponing the 14-date tour it was scheduled to begin next week in Toronto.
“We are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives,” the band wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy ...
"We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements.”
Again, there are likely to be many more tour and individual concert postponements and cancellations in the near future.
Those, however, won’t impact Lincoln.
There are no concerts set for Pinnacle Bank Arena until April 20, when Cher is slated to return to Lincoln. The only events at the arena after this week’s boys state high school basketball tournament are the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Challenge and Bronc Riding March 27-28, Spring Brawl April 11 and Monster Jam April 17-18.
Omaha’s CHI Health Center has scheduled concerts by Mercy Me March 27, Billie Eilish April 17 and Dan + Shay April 18. Those could be cancelled or postponed if the artists follow Pearl Jam’s lead.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott