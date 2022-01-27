L. Kent Wolgamott: Shannon Clairie named LIncoln Calling executive director, COVID cancellations

There’s a change at the top of Lincoln Calling.

Spencer Munson, who has served as executive director of the annual downtown music and arts festival since 2018, is leaving the position next week. He’ll be succeeded by Shannon Claire, who now serves as Lincoln Calling’s director of marketing and communications.

Claire has been involved with Lincoln Calling in some capacity since 2011 and co-produced Nebraska Exposed, the annual Nebraska showcase held during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. A former development director at KZUM Radio, Claire is now at Nebraska Public Media.

Munson has been involved with Lincoln Calling from the days in which it was a DIY community event, founded and organized by Jeremy Buckley in 2004 through its partnership with Hear Nebraska that dramatically expanded the festival to its fiscal partnership with the Lincoln Community Foundation that led to Lincoln Calling gaining its 501c3 nonprofit organization status in 2020.

Under Munson’s leadership, Lincoln Calling was committed to increasing bookings of artists of color and LGBTQ+ artists. Of late, those artists have made up 65-70% of the festival’s booking.

Munson and his team also established partnerships with Civic Nebraska, Vision Maker Media, Lincoln Arts Council and Streets Alive, expanding the festival’s cultural reach and created Lincoln Calling TV, a partnership with the Basement Creators Network that brought weekly live performances and conversations to online viewers last year.

“Thanks in large part to Spencer’s commitment during these past 15 years the festival has grown consistently in attendance, scale, quality, and concept, ” said Lincoln Calling Board Chair Jill Haverman in a release announcing the change.

Lincoln Calling 2022 will be held Sept. 22-24.

The omicron shuffle continues

The latest Lincoln show to postpone because of the COVID-19 surge is They Might Be Giants, who were scheduled to play a sold-out Bourbon Theatre May 15.

It was among 43 shows the duo announced it would be rescheduling from spring to fall or even 2023.

“We have come to the difficult conclusion that no matter our best efforts, we could not realistically assure a performance setting with the protocols needed to keep everyone safe this spring,” the band wrote in a Twitter post. “We also could not expect to maintain a sustainably safe environment for two-plus months as a traveling band and crew.”

To allow the band to tour safely, the postponed shows will be rescheduled in clusters of a few dates rather than as a two-month tour. That, the post said, will likely mean that some of the dates will be pushed into next year.

The new date for the Lincoln show, which will be announced soon, will be the fourth time the band has been set to play the Bourbon.

The other notable cancellation of the week came from Elton John, who called off two Dallas concerts set for next week because he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” the American Airlines Arena wrote in a Wednesday statement announcing the postponement. “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

Sir Elton's farewell tour is slated to play Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 27.

On the other side of the COVID coin, the “Superspreader Tour” as some wags are calling it is headed for Omaha’s CHI Health Center on April 8.

It’s really the “Bad Reputation” tour by Kid Rock, who this week staked out his anti-vax, pro-virus status with “We The People,” an expletive filled rant at Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 mitigation policies.

“Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” Bob Ritchie raves on the song, then targets President Joe Biden with: “COVID’s near. It’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist.”

That should have been expected from Ritchie, an outspoken supporter of the former guy, who posted for photos in the Oval Office with “Big Don,” Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent.

Hilariously, Ritchie ends the song with a plea for unity. Give me a break.

