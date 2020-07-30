L. Kent Wolgamott: 'Save Our Stages Act' could save independent music venues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Save Our Stages,” at last, has a legislative vehicle designed to provide relief for independent music and entertainment venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appropriately enough, the bill is called the “Save Our Stages Act,” introduced last week by the bipartisan odd couple of Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas. The bill would provide six months of financial support to help “keep venues afloat, pay employees and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.”

Ensuring that the funds only go to small, independent venue operators, promoters and talent representatives, the grant amounts provided in the bill would be the lesser of either 45% of a business’ 2019 operating costs or $12 million. The grants would be used to cover costs incurred during the pandemic as well as pay for rent, utilities, mortgages, administrative costs and expenses that would allow venues to meet local and federal social distancing guidelines.

The measure, which will be making its way through Congress over the next couple of weeks, has the endorsement of the National Independent Venue Association, a group of more than 1,000 independent music venues, promoters and talent representatives that came together two months ago to lobby for federal assistance for the hard-hit live music industry.