L. Kent Wolgamott: 'Save Our Stages Act' could save independent music venues

“Save Our Stages,” at last, has a legislative vehicle designed to provide relief for independent music and entertainment venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appropriately enough, the bill is called the “Save Our Stages Act,” introduced last week by the bipartisan odd couple of Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas. The bill would provide six months of financial support to help “keep venues afloat, pay employees and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.”
Ensuring that the funds only go to small, independent venue operators, promoters and talent representatives, the grant amounts provided in the bill would be the lesser of either 45% of a business’ 2019 operating costs or $12 million. The grants would be used to cover costs incurred during the pandemic as well as pay for rent, utilities, mortgages, administrative costs and expenses that would allow venues to meet local and federal social distancing guidelines.
The measure, which will be making its way through Congress over the next couple of weeks, has the endorsement of the National Independent Venue Association, a group of more than 1,000 independent music venues, promoters and talent representatives that came together two months ago to lobby for federal assistance for the hard-hit live music industry.
By association estimates, around 90% of those venues and businesses are likely to go out of business in the next few months if they cannot reopen with live performances or do not receive some kind of federal relief.
While they’re not all NIVA members, Lincoln has at least 11 venues that primarily exist to present music and entertainment — 1867 Bar, The Bay, Duffy’s Tavern, The Mez, Storm Cellar, Bourbon Theatre, Gray’s Keg Saloon, The Zoo Bar, The Royal Grove, Rococo Theatre and Bodega’s Alley.
While Lincoln — unlike say Iowa City, Chicago and Austin — hasn’t yet lost a venue to the virus, it could happen here soon and is almost certain to occur if the clubs can’t bring back shows until well into 2021.
For those of us who love live music and going to shows, passage of the “Save Our Stages Act” is imperative. Those who want to voice their support for the venues and the legislation should write, email or call Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and urge them to support the bill that will keep venues alive.
Live and outside
While indoor shows are, understandably, few and far between, outdoor stages — especially at area wineries — are being regularly filled by local and regional bands for safe, socially distanced shows.
A short search of Facebook pages found these shows, set for the next month — and there are likely more out there.
Boat House Bar & Grill: The Mezcal Brothers, Sunday; Lloyd McCarter, Aug. 9; Josh Hoyer, Aug. 16.
Capitol View Winery: The Wildwoods, Aug. 7; Dustin West -- John Denver Tribute and 2019 Take Me Home Release, Aug. 14; Swing Fever, Aug. 21; Acoustic Crossroads, Aug. 28.
Deer Springs Winery: Bert & Scott, Friday; The Wildwoods, Saturday; City Limit!, Aug. 7; Sandy Creek, Aug. 8; KGB - Killer Garage Band, Aug. 14; Hard Knox, Aug. 21; The Private Stock Band, Aug. 22.
James Arthur Vineyard: Tim Budig Band, Saturday; Brich & Killion, Aug. 8; Next Gen, Aug. 15; Swing Fever, Aug. 22; Tuna Fish Jones, Aug. 29.
Roca Tavern: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, The Mezcal Brothers, Levi William, Regis Philbin, a La-Z-Boy and Lincoln, Aug. 15.
Remembering Regis
Last week’s passing of TV personality Regis Philbin triggered a funny memory for Tony Marsico, who played bass in Lincoln native Matthew Sweet’s touring band for about a decade. The story, as Marsico told it on Facebook, involves a performance on “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” and Sweet’s late mother, Mary Jane.
“Some gigs are really bizarre,” Marsico wrote. “Our band with Matthew Sweet performed on this show in the early nineties. Kathie Lee sang backup harmony in our band and it got even weirder after that. To win a brand new La-Z-Boy recliner chair, they called out a number and everyone in the audience had to look under their seat for the winning number. Well the winner turned out to be Matthew Sweet’s mother! Did you ever try and drag a La-Z-Boy chair onto a tour bus? We got a great laugh that morning.”
I wonder if the La-Z-Boy ever made it to Lincoln.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
