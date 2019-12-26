L. Kent Wolgamott's Top 25 Concerts and Top 10 Albums of 2019

As the money in the music business moves from selling recordings to selling tickets on tour, the headlines in the music world hit ever closer to home -- in large part because Lincoln has become a top-tier market since the 2013 opening of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
To wit, the song of 2019 was, without question, “Old Town Road,” the hip-hop country earworm from Lil Nas X along with the mullet king, Billy Ray Cyrus. Song No. 2, however, has to be “Truth Hurts,” from Lizzo, 2019’s years-in-the-making, overnight sensation.
Lizzo — the unabashed, body-positive R&B singer, sometimes rapper and full-on entertainer — wound up as the headliner at Omaha’s Maha Music Festival and delivered an hourlong show with her dancers that was great, liberating fun.
Similarly, Cardi B, who was hot as a pistol in the hip-hop world, did her thing for an hour at PBA, one of just a handful of arena shows she performed all year. That’s what they call a good get for Lincoln, and I thought it was excellent.
The biggest buzz in country was generated by an outcry that women don’t get played on country radio, therefore don’t get the sales and streaming and, to some measure, concert attendance they deserve.
That charge was led by Miranda Lambert, who brought her all-female tour to PBA this year, and, less vociferously, Carrie Underwood, who also played the arena with an all-female bill. And they just happened to be two of the best shows of the year there.
On the rock front, the talk is twofold — a) Rock is dead and b) A new wave of bands is going to save rock 'n' roll. Of course, neither is entirely true. Yes, rock isn’t a force in the pop- and rap-dominated streaming world and guitar sales are down.
But rock hasn’t and won’t go away -- the new bands won’t let that happen. Two of them, Rival Sons, which includes Lincoln native Dave Beste on bass, and Dirty Honey played the Bourbon Theatre this year. They’re both very good, each with a classic rock sound.
And Courtney Barnett, who’s a rock ‘n’ roller at heart, brought the goods to Maha as well -- as did L7 and Le Butcherettes at Omaha’s Slowdown and the always entertaining Shonen Knife at the Bourbon, a girls-with-guitars assault in a female-dominated music year.
Lincoln Calling, the fall multivenue festival, did its part to bring the women of music to Lincoln, as well. The festival included notable shows by female-fronted Charly Bliss, the power-pop band of the year, punk trio Skating Polly and young Austin, Texas, guitarist Emily Wolfe.
And Lincoln Exposed, the February fest, once again showed off the Capitol City’s talent. A mind-boggling 111 bands played the festival -- that’s a huge number for a city Lincoln’s size -- and there were some great performances. They include one by Gerardo Meza & The Dead of Night, which put out the year’s best local album with its self-titled debut.
In the world of pop, well, the biggest tour of the last two years made its second Nebraska stop. That would be Pink, who brought her dynamic show to Omaha’s CHI Health Center this year after playing PBA in 2018.
In 2019, I saw more than 200 bands and solo artists, almost all in Lincoln, Omaha or Council Bluffs. I’ve divided the top 25 by venue -- it’s too hard to compare, say, Pink’s arena spectacle with Shonen Knife playing in the tiny Bourbon Rye Room and say “this was better.”
The shows are ranked by category.
Arenas
Bob Dylan, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pink, CHI Health Center, Omaha
Carrie Underwood, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Cardi B, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Elton John, CHI Health Center
Kenny Chesney, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Michael Buble, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Cher, CHI Health Center
Disturbed, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Clubs
Shonen Knife, Bourbon Theatre Rye Room
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Zoo Bar
L7 and Le Butcherettes, Slowdown, Omaha
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin, Buck’s Bar & Grill, Waterloo
Ryan Bingham, Bourbon Theatre
Carly Pearce, Single Barrel
Low Cut Connie, Reverb Lounge, Omaha
Pinewood Bowl
The Avett Brothers
Tenacious D
Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss
Steely Dan
Festivals
Courtney Barnett, Maha Music Festival
Lizzo, Maha Music Festival
Charly Bliss, Zoo Bar, Lincoln Calling
Mavis Staples, Zoofest
Albums
This is a list of my favorite albums of 2019. There’s no way anyone could compile a comprehensive “best” list from the tens of thousands of recordings released each year.
Lana Del Rey, “Norman F*****g Rockwell”
Bruce Springsteen, “Western Stars”
Sturgill Simpson, “Sound and Fury”
Starcrawler, “Devour You”
Billie Eilish, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Jamila Woods, “Legacy! Legacy!”
Charli XCX, “Charli”
FKA Twigs, “Magdalene”
Iggy Pop, “Free”
Mavis Staples, “We Get By”
Country
1. Miranda Lambert, “Wildcard”
2. The Highwomen, “The Highwomen”
3. Willie Nelson, “Ride Me Back Home”
4. Tyler Childers, “Country Squire”
5. Tanya Tucker, “While I’m Livin’”
