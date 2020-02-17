L. Kent Wolgamott''s Best of the Fest for Lincoln Calling 2020

Lincoln Exposed 2020 might just have been the best of the 15 annual celebrations of Lincoln bands.
Showcasing more than 110 bands -- there were a few cancellations -- the multi-venue festival drew big crowds, surprisingly so on a cold Thursday night, and for the first time, had Duffy’s Tavern so full on Friday night that festival goers lined up outside to wait to get in.
Over the four nights, I saw 27 bands and didn’t see a mediocre or worse show.
There were plenty of stellar sets, but a few stood out and made my best of the fest:
The Coolest Thing I Saw
Back in early days of South By Southwest, the music conference often closed with a gospel night - the perfect way, in my view to end the festival. That’s the first thing that came to mind Saturday night when I walked into Duffy’s Tavern to catch Emily Bass and the Near Miracle.
In part, that’s because much of the version of soul that comes from Bass, her four backing singers and band that includes a saxophone comes right out of the gospel tradition.
But it’s more because the Near Miracle’s music catches a beautiful, uplifting groove and then gets taken over the top by the exuberant, energetic, engaging, entertaining Bass.
A fine keyboardist and flawless singer, who’s dead on with ballads and screams, Bass is all in every time she performs -- a quality that brings to mind early Bette Midler. And with the band and singers, she veers from paying tribute to Carole King toward jazz, the handclap soul -- all while bouncing at the keyboard, passionately flinging her arms and, at time, moving with the black-clad dancers.
The Star of the Fest
On Valentine’s Day, Aramara Tapia was the secret weapon that took Thirst Things First into a higher dimension of entertainment and fun -- with her singing, dancing and saxophone. Saturday, she went in a different direction, picking up the bass and leading Histrionic through an energetic, hard-slamming set at Bodega’s Alley.
Tagged “the best new band in Lincoln,” by Universe Contest’s Tim Carr, who knows whereof he speaks, Histrionic delivers tightly fused, hard pounding punk rock with Tapia singing, sometimes in English, sometimes in Spanish (“I’m Mexican,” she said).
A performer par excellence, Tapia hit the stage in a green dress with glitter on her face (never look like the audience if you really want to put on a show), immediately engaged with the crowd talking at the mic, then threw herself into the songs, bending over backwards to play the bass, and, a few times, posing for photographers -- that’s a true pro trick that I’ve seen from Iggy Pop, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and, surprisingly Sinead O’Connor.
Tapia was also one of the Lincoln Exposed organizers, helping to put together one of the best, if not the top version of the 15-year-old local music fest.
The Show of the Fest
Lincoln’s funnest band just got more fun -- now a seven-piece, with a pair of female vocalists, Thirst Things First can bring a fresh flavor to its oil-swilling alien punk pop and go even wilder on stage.
That’s exactly what happened Friday at a jam-packed Duffy’s Tavern, from the moment the black Addias sweatsuit clad septet cranked up its first notes -- on command from Lord Boot through the final notes of their classic “Sexophone,” -- this time with saxophone provided by new member Aramara Tapia.
Tapia, also took the mic from frontman Mikey Elfers for a couple songs that gave the TTF sound a new flavor -- I thought Go-Gos -- and inspired some fine dancing led by Elfers.
TTF bounced, danced, sang and played -- with intensity and humor for 50 minutes -- 10 minutes longer than allotted festival time, leaving the audience, which was standing on the furniture to get a glimpse of the stage mayhem thoroughly entertained, exhilarated, and, like the band, exhausted.
The Loudest Band
The winner, but not by much, is Drug Salad, Lincoln's answer to Anthrax, who roared through a highly entertaining, super loud set at Bodega’s Alley Feb. 12. How loud was it? My iPhone decibel meter had their peak volume at 110 dbs and their average at 108-109. According to a Yale University comparison chart, 110 dbs is like standing 3 feet from a chainsaw.
Coming in a close second was Red Cities, who brought a set of new Norwegian death punk meets ‘70s Detroit punk songs at 1867 Bar Feb. 13 in at an average of 106 dBs. But they did notch the highest peak -- 114 dBs. Tying for third -- just under the Red Cities loudness were Domestica and Gripping.
More photos from Lincoln Exposed 2020:
