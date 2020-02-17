L. Kent Wolgamott''s Best of the Fest for Lincoln Calling 2020

Lincoln Exposed 2020 might just have been the best of the 15 annual celebrations of Lincoln bands.

Showcasing more than 110 bands -- there were a few cancellations -- the multi-venue festival drew big crowds, surprisingly so on a cold Thursday night, and for the first time, had Duffy’s Tavern so full on Friday night that festival goers lined up outside to wait to get in.

Over the four nights, I saw 27 bands and didn’t see a mediocre or worse show.

There were plenty of stellar sets, but a few stood out and made my best of the fest:

The Coolest Thing I Saw

Back in early days of South By Southwest, the music conference often closed with a gospel night - the perfect way, in my view to end the festival. That’s the first thing that came to mind Saturday night when I walked into Duffy’s Tavern to catch Emily Bass and the Near Miracle.

In part, that’s because much of the version of soul that comes from Bass, her four backing singers and band that includes a saxophone comes right out of the gospel tradition.

But it’s more because the Near Miracle’s music catches a beautiful, uplifting groove and then gets taken over the top by the exuberant, energetic, engaging, entertaining Bass.