L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering New York Doll Sylvain Sylvain

The Dolls didn’t have any hits, but their mixture of ‘50s/’60s R&B with a touch of the Rolling Stones and Shangri-Las defined, for those of us who loved them, rock ‘n' roll.

And they were, to say the least, influential. Among those who swiped something from the Dolls are Aerosmith, Kiss (check out the picture of Syl in whiteface in his book, and you’ll know where they got that makeup schtick), and Motley Crue.

Musically, they influenced the Dictators, Ramones and Blondie, kicking off the New York CBGB’s late ‘70s punk scene and did the same across the pond -- with manager Malcolm McLaren assembling a bunch of punks to be his version of the Dolls, calling them the Sex Pistols.

I initially encountered the Dolls in 1973 via “The Midnight Special,” the old NBC-TV Friday night rock show where they stood out like aliens. That sent me scrambling, literally from Curtis to Lincoln, to find “New York Dolls,” their fantastic debut album, and eventually, catching the second lineup of the band a couple times in New York clubs. Suffice it to say, they didn’t check IDs when you went to a Dolls show.