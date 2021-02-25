L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering New York Doll Sylvain Sylvain

In March 2009, I got in line early for Rachael Ray’s second Feedback party at South By Southwest. Not because I wanted to be sure to get some of the jalapeno mac and cheese and other delicacies the celebrity chef had whipped up for the invitation-only soiree.
I wanted to get a good spot on Maggie Mae’s rooftop to see two of my favorite bands -- The Hold Steady and, especially, the New York Dolls.
Dolls singer David Johansen was clearly out of his element, playing under the scorching mid-afternoon sun that he called “early morning.” And it took awhile for the revamped ‘70s rock ‘n’ rollers to really get things going, but when they did, they nearly blew the roof off with a surprising, scorching version of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.”
I’ve been remembering that show, and the handful of other times I saw the Dolls, after I watched a livestream tribute to Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain, who died Jan. 13 following a two-year battle with cancer.
The heart and soul of the Dolls, Sylvain, as he detailed in his terrific book “There’s No Bones in Ice Cream,” pretty well put the band together, uniting his teenage friends, drummer Billy Murcia and guitarist John Anthony Genzale, aka Johnny Thunders, with Johansen and towering bassist Arthur “Killer” Kane.
They took their name from the New York Doll Hospital, which was across the street from the boutique where Sylvain worked.
The Dolls didn’t have any hits, but their mixture of ‘50s/’60s R&B with a touch of the Rolling Stones and Shangri-Las defined, for those of us who loved them, rock ‘n' roll.
And they were, to say the least, influential. Among those who swiped something from the Dolls are Aerosmith, Kiss (check out the picture of Syl in whiteface in his book, and you’ll know where they got that makeup schtick), and Motley Crue.
Musically, they influenced the Dictators, Ramones and Blondie, kicking off the New York CBGB’s late ‘70s punk scene and did the same across the pond -- with manager Malcolm McLaren assembling a bunch of punks to be his version of the Dolls, calling them the Sex Pistols.
I initially encountered the Dolls in 1973 via “The Midnight Special,” the old NBC-TV Friday night rock show where they stood out like aliens. That sent me scrambling, literally from Curtis to Lincoln, to find “New York Dolls,” their fantastic debut album, and eventually, catching the second lineup of the band a couple times in New York clubs. Suffice it to say, they didn’t check IDs when you went to a Dolls show.
I saw Johansen’s band, with Syl on guitar, a few times in the ‘80s, including a memorable night opening for Pat Benatar in Omaha. And Syl played solo at Knickerbockers, where I got a chance to talk with the nicest guy in rock ‘n’ roll before and after the show.
I didn’t catch the Dolls again until 2005, when they played at South By Southwest, throwing a rock ‘n’ roll dance party where I went as nuts as I had seeing them three decades earlier.
This ramble down memory lane is my tribute to Syl, who, as I told him a few times, was a key figure in my rock ‘n’ roll life. His passing hit me hard.
But it’s also to note that, for the second time, New York Dolls are on the ballot for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They should have been there decades ago -- they’ve been eligible since 1998.
With some luck, they’ll make the cut this year, and Johansen, the last living Doll, can accept for his band, and especially, Syl, the man who made it happen and kept the spirit alive for decades.
So, to lift a title from one of Syl’s solo albums, “Sleep Baby Doll,” you’ll never be forgotten.
