L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering John Prine

John Prine was throwing a party at the Clayton House, where more than a dozen people crammed into his fourth-floor room, having a drink, while playing guitars and singing songs.
Some of them were pros, who’d played Farm Aid III at Memorial Stadium earlier that September 1987 day. Others were local Prine admirers, including a girl who was doing some really bad versions of his songs.
After midnight, a knock at the door produced not another partygoer but a Lincoln Police officer.
“We’ve had some complaints,” said the cop.
“You got any requests?” replied Prine — getting a laugh from the officer, who told Prine and company to “keep it down” before departing.
The party rolled on deep into the night.
As I recall, I stumbled out somewhere in the 3:30-4 a.m. range, not long after having a quick chat with Prine, whom I’d interviewed on the phone but had not previously met.
The party, Prine’s humor, kindness and classic songs are what came to my mind Tuesday when I learned that he had died, taken by complications from the coronavirus at age 73.
Prine remembered the Clayton House and Lincoln when we talked in 2001 before he and Iris DeMent played the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
We had a couple laughs about that night during a conversation that touched on the songwriting Illinois mailman, who was discovered in 1970 by our mutual friend Kris Kristofferson. We also spoke about his songs — I remember specifically asking about “Angel from Montgomery,” “Paradise” and “Illegal Smile” — his independent label Oh Boy, and his cancer surgery.
Back then, Prine was a beloved songwriter and performer, capturing every audience with his singing — his voice got even raspier after his cancer surgeries — his storytelling, most often detailing his songs, and his joyous dancing.
With the growth of Americana in the last decade, Prine ascended to iconic status, the inadvertent founder of a genre embraced by a new generation of musicians — Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlisle, Conor Oberst and dozens more.
The first song that I thought of when the notification of Prine’s passing flashed on my phone was “Sam Stone,” with the line “there’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes.” There’s now a hole in my heart and thousands of others.
A couple years ago, I tried to reach Prine when what turned out to be his final album — “Tree of Forgiveness” — came out to find out where its song “Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln, Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)” originated.
That didn’t happen, nor did an interview before his Orpheum Theatre show that year. But I was assured that I’d get to talk with Prine when he came around because he never stopped touring.
Sadly, he won’t be coming through again.
