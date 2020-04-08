L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering John Prine

We had a couple laughs about that night during a conversation that touched on the songwriting Illinois mailman, who was discovered in 1970 by our mutual friend Kris Kristofferson. We also spoke about his songs — I remember specifically asking about “Angel from Montgomery,” “Paradise” and “Illegal Smile” — his independent label Oh Boy, and his cancer surgery.

Back then, Prine was a beloved songwriter and performer, capturing every audience with his singing — his voice got even raspier after his cancer surgeries — his storytelling, most often detailing his songs, and his joyous dancing.

With the growth of Americana in the last decade, Prine ascended to iconic status, the inadvertent founder of a genre embraced by a new generation of musicians — Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlisle, Conor Oberst and dozens more.

The first song that I thought of when the notification of Prine’s passing flashed on my phone was “Sam Stone,” with the line “there’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes.” There’s now a hole in my heart and thousands of others.

A couple years ago, I tried to reach Prine when what turned out to be his final album — “Tree of Forgiveness” — came out to find out where its song “Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln, Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)” originated.