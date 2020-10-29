L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver

The cantankerous, funny, humble Shaver was such an outlaw and outlandish character that he landed an episode in Mike Judges’ “Tales from the Tour Bus,” a Cinemax animated documentary series that told the stories of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Johnny Paycheck, Jerry Lee Lewis, Blaze Foley and Jennings.

That ought to tell you that Shaver’s story is too wild and dramatic to fully recount here.

But here’s a start: he lost two fingers and part of a third in a sawmill accident, then taught himself to play guitar. He threatened to beat up Jennings if he didn’t listen to the songs that wound up on “Honky Tonk Heroes,” married and divorced two different women three times and lost his guitar playing son Eddy to a drug overdose in the same year that his wife and mother died.

In 2007, at age 68, he shot a guy in the face in a Lorena, Texas saloon. After he was acquitted on aggravated assault charges, he demanded his bullet back from inside the victim, then wrote about the incident in “Wacko from Waco,” channeling his life into a song as he did for decades.

Shaver was making albums full of great songs through 2014’s “Long in the Tooth” and still playing shows last year.

His music, like his signature song says will “Live Forever” as will Walker’s. Nor will they be forgotten by anyone who encountered them or saw their shows. We certainly won’t see the likes of them again. Via con dios, my friends.

