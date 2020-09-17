L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Eric Medley, producer and engineer of Nebraska music

The Nebraska music scene lost a key figure Tuesday when Eric Medley died unexpectedly at his South Carolina home.
An engineer and producer, Medley made recordings for Nebraskans for more than 30 years, working on albums by, among others, Mercy Rule and The Millions, Lincoln’s two major-label bands of the ‘90s, and Lullaby for the Working Class, Cursive and The Faint.
“He was integral to the sound of Nebraska, eastern Nebraska music,” said Christopher Steffan, who worked closely with Medley. “Like any good producer, he sat behind the glass and didn’t receive great acknowledgement by most listeners. But they knew what they heard. Without him, the Nebraska scene would not have sounded the way it sounded.”
Medley, who grew up in St. Joseph and Kansas City, Missouri, came to Lincoln in 1985 to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a degree in music education. While in school, he began working with local bands, initially at the now-shuttered Studio Q, recording and mixing albums for the likes of Sideshow, Opium Taylor and the Yardapes.
In 1991, Medley launched his label, Fire Records, to put out records by eastern Nebraska bands, changing its name to Tremulant Records seven years later to avoid confusion with other Fire Records labels.
Additionally, Medley worked with and mentored other engineers and producers, including Steffan and Mike and A.J. Mogis, the North Platte native brothers who ran Presto! Studio and recorded the majority of the Saddle Creek bands that made Omaha, for a brief moment, one of the nation’s indie rock hotspots.
“He’s always been really good at working with the band to understand where the artist or band is coming from and how to get that on tape," Mike Mogis told the Daily Nebraskan in 2001.
An artist in his own right, Medley made solo albums that showcased his beautiful singing voice, recorded with his band The Young Executives, and championed a cappella and Christian alternative music.
In 2006, Medley relocated from Lincoln to Charleston, South Carolina, where he established his studio, Eric Medley Music Productions.
“He used to tell me that he and (his wife) Terii wanted to live someplace where other people went on vacation,” Steffan said. “It sure wasn’t for the music scene. It was all Jimmy Buffett cover bands down there. In part, that’s why he kept so busy with Nebraska bands.”
Of late, Medley had been mixing and mastering recordings done by Steffan at his studio, taking tracks done by the likes of the Hanging Cowboys and Wendy Jane Bantam and turning them into polished recordings that were released by Tremulant.
Medley’s sudden death brought an online outpouring of grief and remembrances from the Lincoln and Omaha music communities.
“He was a gifted giant with too many music credits to list,” singer-songwriter Daniel Christian wrote on Facebook. ”Eric had an incredible voice, and he used it for more than singing. Like many musicians, I will remember the sound of his voice as a constant source of encouragement and generosity in my life.
"He knew this was a hard year for musicians. After a recent chat, his last words to me were: 'Praying for you!' So thankful for this man and his wonderful voice.”
That is how Medley, who died on his 57th birthday, should be remembered, Steffan said.
“I can honestly say, I don’t know of any other human being as kind and generous and as intelligent and humble as Eric Medley,” he said. “The world lost a really great person on Tuesday.”
And Nebraska has lost a superb producer, engineer and label owner, responsible, more than perhaps any other single individual, for getting its music on record and out into the world. Rest in peace, my friend.
