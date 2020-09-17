L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Eric Medley, producer and engineer of Nebraska music

“He’s always been really good at working with the band to understand where the artist or band is coming from and how to get that on tape," Mike Mogis told the Daily Nebraskan in 2001.

An artist in his own right, Medley made solo albums that showcased his beautiful singing voice, recorded with his band The Young Executives, and championed a cappella and Christian alternative music.

In 2006, Medley relocated from Lincoln to Charleston, South Carolina, where he established his studio, Eric Medley Music Productions.

“He used to tell me that he and (his wife) Terii wanted to live someplace where other people went on vacation,” Steffan said. “It sure wasn’t for the music scene. It was all Jimmy Buffett cover bands down there. In part, that’s why he kept so busy with Nebraska bands.”

Of late, Medley had been mixing and mastering recordings done by Steffan at his studio, taking tracks done by the likes of the Hanging Cowboys and Wendy Jane Bantam and turning them into polished recordings that were released by Tremulant.

Medley’s sudden death brought an online outpouring of grief and remembrances from the Lincoln and Omaha music communities.