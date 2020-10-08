L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Eddie Van Halen, 'the people's virtuoso'

“He is no kid bashing out three chords, although he does that great, too. But much of the time, he didn’t play the instrument in a conventional manner at all. Instead, he would tap it with his right-hand fingers, setting off ringing harmonics, or play around with the controls to make sounds that would more likely come from a synthesizer on the 'cello' setting.”

That description holds true for a June 1984 Van Halen concert at Omaha’s Civic Auditorium that I attended but didn’t write about as I wasn’t yet on the beat for the Journal. But I vividly recall Eddie’s electrifying 10-minute solo that led into a killer “Oh, Pretty Woman” and then “Panama.”

As has consistently been noted since his passing, Van Halen played shows with an impish grin on his face, at times comically stumbling around the stage and joining in the antics of the clown prince of rock, David Lee Roth.

That’s notable because, Van Halen, the band and the man, brought fun back to rock. A party band of the highest order, Van Halen’s raw, oft-wild records and shows freed 1970s rock from the hermetically sealed sounds of Boston and the safe corporate rock of the likes of Foreigner and REO Speedwagon.