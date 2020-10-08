 Skip to main content
L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Eddie Van Halen, 'the people's virtuoso'
L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Eddie Van Halen, 'the people's virtuoso'

  • Updated
Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday at age 65, plays the final chord of "Jump" during the Van Halen concert at the Continental Airlines Arena in June 2004 in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

There are few artists that can be said to have forever changed music by bringing a breathtaking new style of performance and technique that almost instantly flipped a genre’s sound.

For the world of rock, Eddie Van Halen was one of them.

At the most basic, Van Halen, who died from cancer Tuesday at age 65, changed electric guitar by incorporating the blazing technique he developed in the garages, backyards and clubs of Southern California in the early and mid-1970s into the songs that he wrote for the band that carried his name.

Eschewing the blues base that had been the root of rock ‘n’ roll guitar into the late ’70s, Van Halen is credited with inventing “shredding,” the furious, gymnastic guitar style that came to pervade hard rock and heavy metal.

That inventiveness exploded through speakers on “Eruption,” the instrumental second track on Van Halen’s self-titled 1977 debut album and, in stunningly expressive fashion, during live performances.

Van Halen played Lincoln twice early on, drawing about 5,000 fans to Pershing Auditorium in 1979 and 1980. Here’s Lincoln Journal critic Bart Becker’s take on Eddie after that 1980 show:

“The main musical pyrotechnics were provided by exceptional guitarist Edward Van Halen. He cracked out high-speed guitar leads that leaped from the monolithic banks of amplifiers like heat lightning. Some of the things he did were doubly amazing because the technique was virtually incomprehensible.

“He is no kid bashing out three chords, although he does that great, too. But much of the time, he didn’t play the instrument in a conventional manner at all. Instead, he would tap it with his right-hand fingers, setting off ringing harmonics, or play around with the controls to make sounds that would more likely come from a synthesizer on the 'cello' setting.”

That description holds true for a June 1984 Van Halen concert at Omaha’s Civic Auditorium that I attended but didn’t write about as I wasn’t yet on the beat for the Journal. But I vividly recall Eddie’s electrifying 10-minute solo that led into a killer “Oh, Pretty Woman” and then “Panama.”

As has consistently been noted since his passing, Van Halen played shows with an impish grin on his face, at times comically stumbling around the stage and joining in the antics of the clown prince of rock, David Lee Roth.

That’s notable because, Van Halen, the band and the man, brought fun back to rock. A party band of the highest order, Van Halen’s raw, oft-wild records and shows freed 1970s rock from the hermetically sealed sounds of Boston and the safe corporate rock of the likes of Foreigner and REO Speedwagon.

In part, that’s why Living Color guitarist Vernon Reid on Tuesday called Van Halen “the people’s virtuoso.” Unlike many of the greatest instrumentalists in all genres, Reid told the Sirius XM Volume hosts and audience, Van Halen’s brilliance was accessible and enjoyable from the first note to its final flourish.

That will remain the case every time a Van Halen song is streamed, hits the turntable or comes on the radio. Eddie is gone, but his groundbreaking, music-changing brilliance will endure for as long as electric guitars are played fast and loud.

kwolgamott@journalstar.com  

