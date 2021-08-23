L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Don Everly on a day in Shenandoah, Iowa

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In July 1986, The Everly Brothers returned to Shenandoah, Iowa, for a homecoming concert in the town where they began their career as boys singing with their parents on local radio stations KMA and KFNF.

A couple hours before the show, the brothers made a rare joint appearance before the media that was, at first, a nostalgic look back for Don and Phil, who recalled their days in the small southwest Iowa community, where they lived from the time they were 6 or 8 through early high school.

By the end of the hour, the news conference had turned into an interview with Don. By that point, frankly, Phil was in "anywhere is better than here" mode.

Older brother Don, however, was fully engaged, talking about the battling brothers’ 1973 breakup, 1983 reunion and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier that year.

I was, to say the least, enthralled. It was the first time I’d met one of my ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll heroes. And as Don and I talked, I felt like I gained some understanding into the music that I’d loved since I heard their hits on the radio and on the 45s my dad brought home to me as a little kid.

That memory immediately hit me Sunday morning when I learned that Don had died Saturday at age 84.