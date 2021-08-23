L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Don Everly on a day in Shenandoah, Iowa

In July 1986, The Everly Brothers returned to Shenandoah, Iowa, for a homecoming concert in the town where they began their career as boys singing with their parents on local radio stations KMA and KFNF.
A couple hours before the show, the brothers made a rare joint appearance before the media that was, at first, a nostalgic look back for Don and Phil, who recalled their days in the small southwest Iowa community, where they lived from the time they were 6 or 8 through early high school.
By the end of the hour, the news conference had turned into an interview with Don. By that point, frankly, Phil was in "anywhere is better than here" mode.
Older brother Don, however, was fully engaged, talking about the battling brothers’ 1973 breakup, 1983 reunion and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier that year.
I was, to say the least, enthralled. It was the first time I’d met one of my ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll heroes. And as Don and I talked, I felt like I gained some understanding into the music that I’d loved since I heard their hits on the radio and on the 45s my dad brought home to me as a little kid.
That memory immediately hit me Sunday morning when I learned that Don had died Saturday at age 84.
I pulled out my stack of Everly Brothers albums -- their '50s classic “Songs Our Daddy Taught Us,” a collection of traditional songs they had learned from their father, Ike; '60s gems like “A Date With the Everly Brothers” and “Two Yanks in England”; their '80s comeback albums, most notably “EB84.”
But the Everlys weren’t “album artists,” especially early on.
Rather, they generated 11 No. 1 singles in the late '50s and early '60s, starting with 1957's “Bye Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie" and adding enduring classics like “Cathy’s Clown,” “All I Have To Do Is Dream,” “When Will I Be Loved” and many more.
The songs were filled with tight “blood” harmonies from the brothers, with Phil’s high vocals flickering above Don’s lower lead vocals.
From day one, the Everly harmonies influenced rock ‘n’ roll, R&B and country artists, from The Beatles, through Crosby, Stills and Nash to more contemporary artists like singing sisters Allison Moorer and Shelby Lynne.
Their acoustic guitar-driven, gorgeously arranged music revealed the country side of rock ‘n’ roll and through their aching interpretation of the lyrics -- some written by Don, many by others -- they captured the teenage and post-adolescent angst that has been at the core of pop music for six decades.
The Everlys split up in spectacular fashion at a show at Knott’s Berry Farm in 1973. An infuriated Phil smashed his guitar and stormed off stage, leaving a drunken Don to finish the show.
That also set the stage for clashes between rocking brothers to come -- witness the Davies brothers in The Kinks, the Gallaghers in Oasis, the Robinsons in the Black Crowes and even the Gibbs in The Bee Gees.
The Everlys “reunited” in 1983. But, reports are they rarely spoke and recorded their parts separately -- something that, thinking back to Shenandoah, was reflected in the news conference.
That night, as I recall, the Everly Brothers delivered a very good show for 8,500 people gathered outside The Depot on a rainy night, punctuated with thunder and lighting and, after an hour or so, washed out by a thunderstorm.
I could, however, be conflating that show with the three other times I caught the Everlys in the '80s and early '90s before the duo essentially called it quits.
The Everlys, deservedly, were in the first class inducted into the rock hall. With Don’s passing, there’s only one member of that class still with us. Who would have guessed it would be Jerry Lee Lewis?
I had a memorable encounter with The Killer around the same time as the Shenandoah experience, literally sitting at his feet during a Grand Island show. That’s a story for another time.
For now, I’m listening to “Crying in the Rain,” and thinking of Don.
