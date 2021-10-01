L. Kent Wolgamott: Proof of vaccination works at Lincoln Calling

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It took all of about 30 seconds to get checked into Lincoln Calling Friday.

I just showed the staffer the Clear app on my phone that contains photos of my vaccination card and driver’s license, got a “You’re good” and a wristband to be shown when entering the festival’s venues.

Last weekend’s festival was the first major Lincoln event to require proof of vaccination or a negative test for admission. From what I saw and heard over the two days, it went well and accomplished its goal of providing the safest possible environment for bands, fans and staff.

“It feels safer, no question,” owner Scott Hatfield said in a packed Duffy’s Tavern Backlot Friday night. “There are 500-600 people out here, and knowing they’re all vaccinated just makes it safer, more comfortable.”

That sentiment was echoed by many of those I spoke to Friday and Saturday, including band members from out of town who expressed their appreciation for playing a vaccinated event.

And I heard nary a word protesting the requirement from those who might have had to get a COVID test to get in or from anyone who was shut out by the rules.

There were no reports of any hassles checking in.