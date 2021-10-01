L. Kent Wolgamott: Proof of vaccination works at Lincoln Calling

It took all of about 30 seconds to get checked into Lincoln Calling Friday.
I just showed the staffer the Clear app on my phone that contains photos of my vaccination card and driver’s license, got a “You’re good” and a wristband to be shown when entering the festival’s venues.
Last weekend’s festival was the first major Lincoln event to require proof of vaccination or a negative test for admission. From what I saw and heard over the two days, it went well and accomplished its goal of providing the safest possible environment for bands, fans and staff.
“It feels safer, no question,” owner Scott Hatfield said in a packed Duffy’s Tavern Backlot Friday night. “There are 500-600 people out here, and knowing they’re all vaccinated just makes it safer, more comfortable.”
That sentiment was echoed by many of those I spoke to Friday and Saturday, including band members from out of town who expressed their appreciation for playing a vaccinated event.
And I heard nary a word protesting the requirement from those who might have had to get a COVID test to get in or from anyone who was shut out by the rules.
There were no reports of any hassles checking in.
That may be because, as the festival’s executive director Spencer Munson said last week, over 70% of Lincoln adults are fully vaccinated, and an even higher percentage of the festival’s demographic is vaccinated and understood what the protocols would be.
That’s a very good thing, given that, until national vaccination levels hit the 70% mark, most major concert tours will require proof of vaccination, as will many of the touring shows that come to clubs and theaters.
Some shows may also allow proof of a negative test, but many are dropping that option and making their shows for vaccinated people only.
Those who claim that a proof of vaccination requirement is discriminatory and that it creates two classes of people are correct.
But it’s not the requirement that is discriminating between and separating people. It’s those who have chosen not to get vaccinated.
Choices, like elections, have consequences. Those who have decided not to get vaccinated have, by default, chosen not to be able to attend concerts, theatrical performances and other events where vaccinations are required.
So, if you want to go to shows in the foreseeable future, get the shot.
Fell in love with a band
I always try to find a new favorite band at festivals. It’s usually an easy pick. But Lincoln Calling forced me to choose between the raunchy, funny, lesbian riff-rockers Thelma and the Sleaze and the riot grrls Fea.
Nashville’s Thelma and the Sleaze rocked the Night Market in the late afternoon. Guitarist/singer Lauren “LG” Gilbert carried the show not only with her performance but with her oft-hilarious commentary, most of which is unprintable in a a family newspaper.
But she did make reference to a Lincoln landmark where, apparently, she’d played in the past.
“That’s an iconic bar,” Gilbert said, pointing to the Zoo Bar. “Koko Taylor played there. There ought to be a statue of Koko Taylor out there. Maybe it should be on the roof.”
But, my “fell in love with a band” choice for Lincoln Calling 2021 was Fea, the San Antonio quartet who blew away a Tower Square crowd Friday night with 45 minutes of high-energy, three-chord punk rock.
Fea, which grew out of the great Girl in a Coma and records for Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records, even got an encore, which is unheard of at festivals. Then they sold merch to a line of a couple dozen people, evidence of how they connected.
Here’s hoping that Fea and Thelma and the Sleaze make a return trip to Lincoln soon.
Photos: Diverse lineup of bands performs at Lincoln Calling
