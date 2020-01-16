L. Kent Wolgamott: Pop singer Houston in; rocker Benatar snubbed by Hall of Fame

And the much ballyhooed fan vote is a single vote for the tens of thousands who make their wishes known in online voting.

In any case, holding the vote count in secret makes it impossible to know if Benatar missed out on induction by a few votes or a few hundred.

So it’s hard to guess whether the vote was a broad snub to an artist who likely won’t ever get in.

Or, in the case of Benatar and the Dave Matthews Band, it’s the first time on the ballot. It's a process, which means they’ll likely get in next year or the year after. That's a scenario suggested by nominating committee member Alan Light on Sirius XM radio Wednesday.

Personally, I’m disappointed that Benatar didn’t get in. She deserves the recognition. Hopefully, that will happen next year. And I'd sure like to have seen MC5 get in, But they’ve now lost enough times they're not likely to ever make it.

I have no quarrel with any of those inducted -- including Houston, one of the greatest singers ever. And I was very happy to see Nine Inch Nails and T.Rex get in.