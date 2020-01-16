L. Kent Wolgamott: Pop singer Houson in, rocker Benatar snubbed by Hall of Fame

Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers and T.Rex are all now members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Pat Benatar is not. Neither are Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy -- all nominees that didn’t receive enough votes from the 1,000 or so voters who select each year’s hall inductees.
As always, the Class of 2020 is raising some consternation.
The biggest winner is Houston, the late pop singer whose music never came close to rock.
Leading those that were snubbed are jam band Dave Mathhews Band, which took the Fan Vote, and Benatar, the pioneering female rocker who was thought to be a sure inductee.
As for the “it isn’t rock” gripes about Houston and to a lesser degree, rapper the Notorious B.I.G., that’s water long gone under the Hall’s expansive, genre-spanning bridge.
No, they’re not rockers, nor are many previous inductees in what is, to be honest, a pop music hall of fame.but that doesn’t sound as good as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
An aside, it is curious the Rock Hall has few country inductees or even nominees. Perhaps that’s because the Country Music Hall of Fame exists. But it creates a very notable blank spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of post-World War II popular music.
To understand the snubs, it’s necessary to look out the Hall of Fame voting process.
The first hurdle that an artist must clear is to get on the ballot. That means an advocate convincing the 30 or so people on the nominating committee that they’re worthy.
While its not announced by the Hall, the membership of the nominating committee is an open secret, made up in 2019, by a mix of journalists and scholars, like Rolling Stone’s David Fricke and author Holly George-Warren; radio personalities like Meg Griffin; managers, such as Joh Landau; industry execs, including Seymour Stein; and artists such as Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt.
Once their choices are made, ballots are sent to voters. While that list is also supposed to be secret, a compilation of about 700 known eligible voters this year includes a similar mix of writers, media personnel and industry insiders as the nominating committee along with every previous inductee.
So did the 87-year-old Little Richard fill out his ballot? Who knows? Individual votes are not revealed nor are the overall tallies recorded.
A cynical thought here: Much like sports information directors filling out ballots for coaches in various Top-25 polls, I’m guessing there’s a good chance that some managers, agents or just friends of inductees could be doing some of the voting in this case.
And the much ballyhooed fan vote is a single vote for the tens of thousands who make their wishes known in online voting.
In any case, holding the vote count in secret makes it impossible to know if Benatar missed out on induction by a few votes or a few hundred.
So it’s hard to guess whether the vote was a broad snub to an artist who likely won’t ever get in.
Or, in the case of Benatar and the Dave Matthews Band, it’s the first time on the ballot. It's a process, which means they’ll likely get in next year or the year after. That's a scenario suggested by nominating committee member Alan Light on Sirius XM radio Wednesday.
Personally, I’m disappointed that Benatar didn’t get in. She deserves the recognition. Hopefully, that will happen next year. And I'd sure like to have seen MC5 get in, But they’ve now lost enough times they're not likely to ever make it.
I have no quarrel with any of those inducted -- including Houston, one of the greatest singers ever. And I was very happy to see Nine Inch Nails and T.Rex get in.
Next up, the induction ceremony, set for Cleveland on May 2 to be broadcast live for the first time -- on HBO and Sirius XM. Given the fact that only the drummer of T.Rex is still living and both Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. are dead, they will be honored with tribute performances of their music.
It will be fascinating to see who does the tribute, what songs are played and who presents and accepts their awards.
