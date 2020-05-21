L. Kent Wolgamott: Pandemic discoveries — Live albums and New York punk film

Late last month, I got a copy of “Live at Haw River Ballroom,” the new album from Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets. I’ve now listened to it at least a dozen times, and I’m sure I will again.
That’s not because I’ve been a huge Lowe fan since the ’70s or that the record is really good — which it is. I’ve figured out it's because I’m starved for live music — and, these days, a live recording is as close as you’re going to get.
It’s now been more than two months since I saw DeBaby at Pinnacle Bank Arena — on March 11 to be precise. That’s the longest stretch of time during which I haven’t seen a show since I was 16, maybe 17 years old.
And, sadly, that’s going to get even longer — at least another month, probably more.
I’ll survive without shows. Missing concerts is a minor hardship, if one at all, during the coronavirus pandemic. But, I’m sure I’ll be spelunking through live albums for a while.
I’ve already tested my “I-need-live-music” theory with some great live records — Jerry Lee Lewis’s “Live at the Star Club,” James Brown’s “Live at the Apollo,” the Ramones' “It’s Alive,” The Rolling Stones' “Get Your Ya-Yas Out,” Johnny Cash’s “At Folsom Prison” and a Replacements live classic with a title that’s not fit for a family newspaper.
I’d recommend any of the above for those like me who are missing live show and throw in the Lowe/Straitjackets record, too. It really is good — a career survey of some of the best songs by the witty singer-songwriter, who is in great voice and perfectly accompanied by the masked band.
Here's another pandemic discovery: While scrolling through Amazon Prime looking for something to watch, I ran across “Punk Revolution,” a three-hour documentary that traces New York’s “underground” music scene from The Velvet Underground in the mid ’60s through the end of the first wave of “punk” bands in the early ’80s at the music club CBGB.
Ran across is the optimal phrase — I never as much as heard about Tom O’Dell’s movie. Now, after watching all of it once and parts of it two or three times, it’s up there as the best documentary about early New York City punk — my era and a time which shaped much of my musical taste.
It features great commentary from Richard Hell, producer Craig Leon, Television’s Richard Lloyd, singer Jayne County, photographer and CBGB’s door-person Roberta Bayley and legendary Village Voice rock critic Robert Christgau. The narrative also is shaped by a pair of writers who’ve done books on the Velvets and the NYC scene.
It’s packed full of live footage, much of which I haven’t seen before, stuff like the VU, Patti Smith, the Ramones, Talking Heads, Blondie and the New York Dolls.
There’s talk over the performances, which in some ways is unfortunate. But for those of us who saw these bands back in the day, it’s a perfect visual flashback, a nostalgic joyride.
That joyride is 40-plus years in the rear-view mirror, and it’s legitimate to question if the movie is nothing but ripped T-shirts, spiked hair and memories of the past.
But, as Christgau points out in the film, if the CBGB scene hadn’t existed, alternative rock wouldn’t exist. That makes the film vital documentation of a music/culture changing time and place.
I’d recommend it highly for anyone interested in CBGB-era punk, The Velvet Underground and rock history. It’s worth the three-hour investment.
After all, what else do you have to do? You can’t go out to see a show.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.