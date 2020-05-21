L. Kent Wolgamott: Pandemic discoveries — Live albums and New York punk film

I’d recommend any of the above for those like me who are missing live show and throw in the Lowe/Straitjackets record, too. It really is good — a career survey of some of the best songs by the witty singer-songwriter, who is in great voice and perfectly accompanied by the masked band.

Here's another pandemic discovery: While scrolling through Amazon Prime looking for something to watch, I ran across “Punk Revolution,” a three-hour documentary that traces New York’s “underground” music scene from The Velvet Underground in the mid ’60s through the end of the first wave of “punk” bands in the early ’80s at the music club CBGB.

Ran across is the optimal phrase — I never as much as heard about Tom O’Dell’s movie. Now, after watching all of it once and parts of it two or three times, it’s up there as the best documentary about early New York City punk — my era and a time which shaped much of my musical taste.

It features great commentary from Richard Hell, producer Craig Leon, Television’s Richard Lloyd, singer Jayne County, photographer and CBGB’s door-person Roberta Bayley and legendary Village Voice rock critic Robert Christgau. The narrative also is shaped by a pair of writers who’ve done books on the Velvets and the NYC scene.