L. Kent Wolgamott: Pandemic creating a comeback for the electric guitar

Gibson has rebounded from bankruptcy with a reorganization that focused on its guitars, especially the introductory level Epiphone.

“We’ve experienced the same thing,” Pratt said of Dietze’s guitar sales. “We’ve seen a huge growth spurt from people staying home and playing music. It has tapered down a little since the first three months, but we’re still getting a lot of people coming in.”

New guitar buyers, and those who have pulled out an old guitar from under the bed while stuck at home during the pandemic, have triggered a dramatic jump in the number of people taking guitar lessons.

Harry Dingman, a Lincoln guitarist who played for the bands The Millions and For Against, has seen a 25% increase in the number of students since March.

“And I have seven other people who want to sign up,” he said. “I have a guy from Chile who wants to learn For Against songs. And I’ve got kids who weren’t practicing, scraping by doing 10-15 minutes a day, that are working for three hours and writing their own songs. And girls, too, not just guys.”