L. Kent Wolgamott: Pandemic creating a comeback for the electric guitar

Three years ago, The Washington Post declared “the slow, secret death" of the six-string electric guitar, citing declining sales; the financial travails of Gibson and Fender, the two biggest guitar makers; and a lack of guitar heroes for a new generation hooked on electronically created pop and hip-hop.
That may or may not have been the case. But, to paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of the death of the electric guitar are greatly exaggerated.
In one of the rare bright spots during the coronavirus pandemic, guitar sales — electric and acoustic — have dramatically increased, and the number of people taking guitar lessons online and in person has gone up, many of them the grandchildren of the graying baby boomers most associated with the instrument.
That’s the case nationally and in Lincoln.
“We weren’t seeing the guitar go away like The Washington Post said it was,” said Dietze Music owner Tim Pratt. “But definitely, we’ve seen an increase since the pandemic.”
So has Fender, makers of the iconic Telecaster and Stratocaster guitars played by the likes of Keith Richards, James Burton, Muddy Waters, Prince, Buddy Holly, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“We’ve broken so many records,” Fender chief executive Andy Mooney told The New York Times. “It will be the biggest year of sales volume in Fender history — record days of double-digit growth, e-commerce sales and beginner gear sales. I never would have thought we would be where we are today if you asked me back in March.”
Gibson has rebounded from bankruptcy with a reorganization that focused on its guitars, especially the introductory level Epiphone.
“We’ve experienced the same thing,” Pratt said of Dietze’s guitar sales. “We’ve seen a huge growth spurt from people staying home and playing music. It has tapered down a little since the first three months, but we’re still getting a lot of people coming in.”
New guitar buyers, and those who have pulled out an old guitar from under the bed while stuck at home during the pandemic, have triggered a dramatic jump in the number of people taking guitar lessons.
Harry Dingman, a Lincoln guitarist who played for the bands The Millions and For Against, has seen a 25% increase in the number of students since March.
“And I have seven other people who want to sign up,” he said. “I have a guy from Chile who wants to learn For Against songs. And I’ve got kids who weren’t practicing, scraping by doing 10-15 minutes a day, that are working for three hours and writing their own songs. And girls, too, not just guys.”
According to figures from Fender's online guitar instruction app, which has seen the number of users go from 150,000 to 930,000 in the pandemic, 70% of the newcomers are under 45 years old — almost 20% under age 24 — and females made up 45% of the increase.
Those numbers ring true to Dingman, who has seen the increase in girls with guitars at home as well as in his teaching studio. "My daughter and I were playing Beatles songs until 11 last night,” he said.
The newcomers, Dingman said, are serious about learning the instrument, not just picking up a few chords to use to pass the time until the pandemic ends.
That’s what Dietze has seen as well, with families coming into the store to pick up guitars they plan on playing for years.
“We’re seeing a lot of hope from people who want to make this a long-term activity,” Pratt said.
With that, the electric guitar has risen from the grave and is going to be a key component in music for decades to come.
