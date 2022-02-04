 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON THE BEAT

L. Kent Wolgamott: Nothing to quibble about with Rock and Roll Half of Fame nominees

Music-Rock Hall-Nominees

Dolly Parton perform on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 

 L. Kent Wolgamott

The nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are out and, for once, there’s not much to quibble about.

In fact, the biggest head scratcher among the 17 nominees isn’t about whether the artist deserves to be enshrined in the hall that, shall we say, takes the most expansive possible definition of rock and roll, but whether she should have been nominated at all.

That artist is Dolly Parton, who has unquestionably been a groundbreaking musical force for more than 60 years. But, outside of crossover pop hits, like “9 to 5,” Parton is a country artist through and through. And the rock hall has rarely recognized country artists, who have their own Hall of Fame in Nashville.

If the rock hall, however, is going to induct country artists, Dolly’s a good one to start with — her influence on the likes of Taylor Swift can’t be overstated.

The lock of the lot is Eminem, who is nominated in his first year of eligibility. The best selling artist of the first decade of the 2000s, Marshall Mathers transformed hip-hop as a popular music force, recorded some of the best songs in the history of the genre and, as those who watch the Super Bowl halftime show will see, is a great performer.

Parton and Eminem are two of the seven first-time nominees. They’re joined by new wavers Duran Duran, hip-hop’s A Tribe Called Quest, balladeer Lionel Richie, ‘70s singer-songwriter Carly Simon and inventive indie rocker Beck.

Nominees back for another go-round are Pat Benatar, who was surprisingly snubbed last year, when she won the fan vote; Devo; New York Dolls; Kate Bush; Judas Priest; the Eurythmics; MC5, up for the sixth time; Rage Against the Machine, who’s been nominated five times; and Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick, who were also nominated last year.

Handicapping who will or won’t get in is near impossible.

As the membership in the hall has grown over its 37 years, the number of voters — all inductees get a ballot — has dramatically expanded, making the outcome of the balloting difficult to guess.

There’s also no way of yet sussing out who are the insider favorites who might pop up as a “surprise” when the inductees are announced in May.

That said, I’d wager that the Dolls, Bush, MC5, Rage, Fela and Warwick won’t make the cut again this year. With Eminem a sure thing, that leaves 10 artists for four to six remaining slots. Who will they be? Your guess is probably better than mine.

If I had a vote, my five choices would be Eminem, New York Dolls, MC5, A Tribe Called Quest and, of course, Benatar — who I’ve argued deserves induction for years.

Parton’s not on my list simply because she’s a country artist — and opening the rock hall to country would create a logjam of possible, deserving nominees, like, to take the best example, Garth Brooks, the biggest-selling solo artist of all time who embraces his rock influences.

Not that it matters all that much, but if you’ve got up to five favorites, you can cast a vote for them every day at rockhall,com. The fan voting will be compiled into a single top five that accounts for one ballot in the voting. I just did mine.

L. Kent Wolgamott's five favorite reviews from 2021

I’ve chosen my favorite reviews of 2021 -- aimed at telling the year’s arts and entertainment story through the biggest events.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

