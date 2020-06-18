L. Kent Wolgamott: Neil Young's legendary 'lost album' is found, and it's a classic

It opens with “Separate Ways,” an aching, I’m-trying-to-recover song filled with direct references to Snodgress and their son, Ezra, follows it with the slightly more upbeat, easy-swinging “Try,” with gorgeous backing vocals from Emmylou Harris, and then the piano ballad “Mexico.”

That leads into “Love is A Rose” and the title cut. The former takes on a far different feel in the album’s context, with the line, “You lose your love when you say the word 'mine,'” while “Homegrown,” with a stripped down, acoustic arrangement, becomes gentler and sadly beautiful.

Then comes the album’s strangest track — “Florida,” a spoken-word observation by Young of gliders flying in a city, one crashing into a building, falling onto a car and killing a couple and baby inside.

“Kansas” isn’t a geographical exploration but an acoustic-guitar/voice number that finds Young talking to a woman he woke up with, but isn’t sure if he knows her name. Then things go bluesy with the instrumental “We Don’t Smoke It,” before “White Line” with its quavering harmonica.

The record's only real rocker is the driving “Vacancy,” which leads off a closing trilogy with “Little Wing,” its romantic plea given new poignancy, and the country ramble of “Star of Bethlehem."