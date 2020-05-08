L. Kent Wolgamott: Music venues asking Congress to #SAVEOURSTAGES

Others, most notably the Bourbon and The Royal Grove, exist primarily to present concerts and host other large gatherings. A loosening of restrictions to allow bars to operate will provide some benefits for the bigger rooms as they would be well-suited to holding socially distanced shows for local bands. But those couldn’t make up for the lost national touring shows that might not be returning for months.

And the promoters, well, they’re pretty much out of business until the tours can return, perhaps in the fall — and maybe not until a vaccine is available, likely in early 2021.

The government assistance would allow the businesses to survive and recover — it’s sure to be a slow return for shows and, it has to be assumed, audiences will follow suit. That will keep live music alive, which is both an economic driver and a cultural imperative.

The venues are enlisting public support for the lobbying efforts, asking those who want to support the push for government assistance to go to the NIVA website and complete a form that will be sent to senators and representatives.