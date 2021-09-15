L. Kent Wolgamott: Music revenue numbers show why artists need to get back on the road

Vinyl sales narrowly eclipsed those of CDs in the first half of 2021, with 17 million albums sold versus 16.2 million compact discs. Monetarily, however, the difference was far greater -- $476 million versus $205 million -- reflecting the far higher prices of $20 or more for most albums.
But physical sales, which plummeted in the last decade, remain a drop in the bucket of the $7.1 billion in recorded music revenue -- two thirds of which came from paid music streaming subscriptions.
That’s just some of the data gleaned from the Record Industry Association of America’s mid-year 2021 review that was released this week that found that overall revenues are up 27% over 2020.
Given that it covers the period of January through June, that growth isn’t surprising. The coronavirus pandemic lockdown triggered much more music listening as it did video streaming.
But combined with streaming statistics, the data also provides evidence as to why so many artists and bands have tried to resume touring as early as possible as pandemic restrictions waned and venues reopened.
Without getting into a bunch of numbers, the vast majority of streaming revenue that makes their way to artists -- after the service and record labels get their cut -- go to the bands and artists everyone knows about.
That would be, to use Spotify streaming rankings, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Drake and Doja Cat, all of whom have more than 62 million monthly listeners. Another 14 artists have more than 40 million monthly listeners.
Sheeran has some 84 million followers, Ariana Grande, 68 million, and Drake, Bieber and Billie Eilish make up the top five, all with more than 48 million followers.
The complicated formula labels use to disperse streaming revenues dramatically favors the most streamed, with the bulk of the revenues going to them.
That means that most artists, whether on major or independent labels or independent themselves can’t make enough money to live on from streaming revenue alone.
To wit, artists can expect to make from $3 to $5 from every 1,000 streams. Even the math-challenged can figure out that to make, say, $30,000 to $50,000 annually, hardly an exorbitant amount, would require 10,000,000 streams -- a number very, very few achieve in a year or ever.
So those bands and artists, regardless of genre, need to get back to live performances. That’s especially the case for those who work at the club level, where they play for a few hundred people as many nights as they can.
But it’s also why bands like Shinedown, who will play Pinewood Bowl Wednesday, got out as quickly as possible after coronavirus restrictions eased.
Some legacy artists, like Elton John, whose 2020 return to Pinnacle Bank Arena was postponed to 2022, can afford to stay out of arenas around the world until they deem that it is safe to return, as can some of the top drawing touring artists who work at the 4,000 to 15,000 level.
But most have to get back to concerts as soon as they can. And then hope that, in addition to their streaming revenues, they sell some physical product -- vinyl and CDs -- that can, to some small measure, given them an income boost.
A final point -- if you really want to support your favorite artist and they’re selling CDs or vinyl at the show, buy one. Or get a T-shirt or other merch. That will make a much greater difference than streaming their music for hours and hours.
