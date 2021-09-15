L. Kent Wolgamott: Music revenue numbers show why artists need to get back on the road

That would be, to use Spotify streaming rankings, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Drake and Doja Cat, all of whom have more than 62 million monthly listeners. Another 14 artists have more than 40 million monthly listeners.

Sheeran has some 84 million followers, Ariana Grande, 68 million, and Drake, Bieber and Billie Eilish make up the top five, all with more than 48 million followers.

The complicated formula labels use to disperse streaming revenues dramatically favors the most streamed, with the bulk of the revenues going to them.

That means that most artists, whether on major or independent labels or independent themselves can’t make enough money to live on from streaming revenue alone.

To wit, artists can expect to make from $3 to $5 from every 1,000 streams. Even the math-challenged can figure out that to make, say, $30,000 to $50,000 annually, hardly an exorbitant amount, would require 10,000,000 streams -- a number very, very few achieve in a year or ever.

So those bands and artists, regardless of genre, need to get back to live performances. That’s especially the case for those who work at the club level, where they play for a few hundred people as many nights as they can.