L. Kent Wolgamott: Low Cut Connie's Adam Weiner talks about 'Private Lives,' the roots rock album of the year

I told him it was his Springsteen album -- the same comparison made shortly thereafter when NPR called it “Weiner’s version of ‘Born to Run.'”

Again, he agreed with my notion that he was telling stories of seemingly real people struggling to find joy, filtered through his East Coast brand of rock ‘n' roll -- then talked about Springsteen’s “Nebraska,” which Weiner bought while still in middle school.

“That’s a lifelong album for me,” he said. “I had the 'Nebraska' album at 13-14. It just sounded like a timeless American songwriting project. It’s changed my way of looking at how you could write ... You put that together with Prince, the combination of Bruce Springsteen and Prince is what I took from the ‘80s."

That primo combo rings true, especially on “Private Lives,” which, Weiner says, he couldn’t have made earlier -- in large part because he hadn’t found his mojo, so to speak.

“In my 20s and into my early 30s, I didn’t have the self-belief those legends have,” he said. “The self-belief came later for me. It happened for me when Low Cut Connie started to take off. Once we got into it, I started accessing the kind of ability I didn’t know I know I had. ... It was always there, but I didn’t have that ego, that confidence until that.”