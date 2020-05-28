L. Kent Wolgamott: Little Richard tops Pandemic Playlist

Whenever I’m asked for my favorite interviewee, I immediately respond "Little Richard," the architect, originator, innovator, quasar or whatever he chose to call himself of rock ‘n’ roll.
I’d talked to Richard a few times on the phone. The first came when he starred (at least in his mind) in “Down and Out in Beverly Hills" in 1986, and I never turned down an opportunity to listen to him. One question would elicit a 5-minute response that almost always left me laughing and shaking my head.
I saw him a few times as well and talked to him in person on a couple of those occasions.
The last time I encountered Little Richard was at South By Southwest in 2004, when he delivered a keynote interview, did a hilarious news conference and tore up the long-gone Austin Music Hall with an hourlong set that not only blew me away, but that had Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, who I was seated next to at the show, screaming “that was great.”
I’m bringing up Little Richard because he died May 9 — and for the last two weeks, his records have been top performers on my Pandemic Playlist.
Specifically, those discs — and they are CDs — have been the 2015 three CD set “Directly From My Heart: The Best of the Specialty and VeeJay Years” and the deluxe 2017 reissue of his 1957 debut “Here’s Little Richard” that includes a second CD of demos and alternate tracks that provides some insight into how Little Richard became Little Richard. “Long Tall Sally,” for example, starts out as a slow R&B number and after a few tries hits brilliant hyperspeed.
And, they show — hot take time here — that Little Richard was the greatest rock ‘n’ roll singer ever.
Now for the other albums from my playlist from the last three weeks — yes, I’m an old-school guy who still listens to whole albums, not just individual songs.
X, “Alphabetland.” On its first studio-release album in 27 years and first with its original lineup in 35 years, X returns to its classic early ’80s sound from “Los Angeles” and “Wild Gift” — hard-driving rock with intertwined vocals from Exene Cervenka and John Doe and blazing rockabilly riffs from Billy Zoom powered by the straight-ahead drumming.
Three of the songs are old compositions made new. But they fit seamlessly with the eight new songs that address X’s consistent themes, freedom, romantic dysfunction, societal strife and life on the road. Even the odd ending — Cervenka reciting “All The Time in the World” against Zoom’s piano and the guitar of Robbie Krueger — is a throwback. And it clocks in under 30 minutes.
Steve Earle & The Dukes, “Ghosts of West Virginia.” The last time I spoke with my old friend Steve, he was writing a set of songs for a play about the 2010 Upper Big Branch mine explosion, a disaster that killed 29 miners. The play, “Coal Country,” was on stage in New York, with Earle singing the songs, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, closing the theater.
Those songs, recorded with members of Earle’s band, The Dukes, have been compiled into an album, “Ghosts of West Virginia,” and it’s one of his best, a thematically coherent effort that spans the musical styles Earle has made his own to the traditional sounds, including a rewrite of the old folk song, now called “John Henry Was a Steel Drivin’ Man." The impassioned “It’s About Blood” ends with Earle exclaiming the names of the dead.
Lucinda Williams, “Good Souls, Better Angels.” Williams goes raw, rock and political on her 14th studio album. Starting out by proclaiming in garage blues-style “You Can’t Rule Me,” Williams then goes to the “Bad News Blues” before skewering President Donald Trump on the slow reverberating “Man Without a Soul,” warning him that “it’s comin’ down.”
That’s just the first three songs on a powerfully bleak record that finds her gratingly “Wakin’ Up” from a bad dream of an abusive lover, doing her best to “Pray the Devil Back to Hell” and reaching “Down Past The Bottom."
The other albums I’ve been listening to most are new releases from Lincoln bands that I’ll be writing about in upcoming weeks and Neil Young’s legendary lost album “Homegrown” that will be released June 19.
