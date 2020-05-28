L. Kent Wolgamott: Little Richard tops Pandemic Playlist

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whenever I’m asked for my favorite interviewee, I immediately respond "Little Richard," the architect, originator, innovator, quasar or whatever he chose to call himself of rock ‘n’ roll.

I’d talked to Richard a few times on the phone. The first came when he starred (at least in his mind) in “Down and Out in Beverly Hills" in 1986, and I never turned down an opportunity to listen to him. One question would elicit a 5-minute response that almost always left me laughing and shaking my head.

I saw him a few times as well and talked to him in person on a couple of those occasions.

The last time I encountered Little Richard was at South By Southwest in 2004, when he delivered a keynote interview, did a hilarious news conference and tore up the long-gone Austin Music Hall with an hourlong set that not only blew me away, but that had Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, who I was seated next to at the show, screaming “that was great.”

I’m bringing up Little Richard because he died May 9 — and for the last two weeks, his records have been top performers on my Pandemic Playlist.