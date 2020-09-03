 Skip to main content
L. Kent Wolgamott: Lincoln's entertainment scene changed forever 7 years ago
ON THE BEAT

L. Kent Wolgamott: Lincoln's entertainment scene changed forever 7 years ago

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé performs in the first concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, Sept. 13, 2013. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Seven years ago next week, entertainment in Lincoln changed forever.

It happened Sept. 13, 2013, when Michael Bublé played the first concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, kicking off an opening year lineup that included The Eagles, Pink, Elton John, Jay-Z, Katy Perry and some guy named Paul McCartney.

The arena, which holds from 12,000 to 15,000 for concerts, was filled for each of those shows — attendance that triggered more concerts that brought in more people and transformed Lincoln from a small market that had a half-dozen or so shows with fewer than 6,000 people in attendance into a major concert market.

In recent years, Pinnacle Bank Arena has ranked as high as 119th on Pollstar’s year-end top arena venues list, a worldwide ranking based on ticket sales. In the United States, the arena has consistently ranked in the 60s, far higher than the size of the Lincoln market, which is about 130th in the country.

L. Kent Wolgamott: Arts, entertainment and sports trapped between safety and normal

Combined with Pinewood Bowl, which began hosting concerts in 2011, Lincoln has averaged more than 20 shows a year since the arena opened.

Those concerts have featured, according to my count, 36 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers: McCartney; Ringo Starr; B.B. King; the Beach Boys; The Temptations; Bob Dylan; Paul Simon; Neil Young; Crosby, Stills & Nash; The Eagles; Fleetwood Mac; Santana; Billy Joel; Mavis Staples; Earth, Wind & Fire; Bonnie Raitt; James Taylor; Steely Dan, Jackson Browne; Bob Seger; ZZ Top; The Pretenders; Lynyrd Skynyrd; Metallica; Alice Cooper, Guns N’ Roses; Red Hot Chili Peppers; Rush; KISS; Chicago, Steve Miller; Journey; Pearl Jam; Bon Jovi; Stevie Nicks; and Def Leppard.

L. Kent Wolgamott: Thanks, Beach Boys and Pinewood Bowl for a much-needed concert

That list, the run of country artists from Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson to Carrie Underwood, and shows from some of rap’s finest like Kendrick Lamar and DaBaby, were literally unimaginable a decade ago.

So why note a seventh anniversary?

Well, it’s because the past six months have been reminiscent of the years before the arena and Pinewood Bowl, with exactly one major concert — the Beach Boys' Aug. 2 show — in Lincoln since March and none on the immediate horizon.

Concerts aren’t likely to return to the arena until at the earliest March or April, with shows probably returning to Pinewood Bowl in May or June.

JPA asked to kick in extra $600,000 to get arena through COVID-19 losses

Lincoln Vintage Vinyl closed

Wednesday night, Valentino’s To Go in the Meadowlane Shopping Center was gutted by a two-alarm fire. But Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, which is next to Valentino's in the strip mall at 70th and Vine streets, came through the blaze relatively unscathed.

“I got really lucky,” said owner Chad Breasseale. “There was no fire damage or water damage. We had a little smoke in there for about a half-hour, but it wasn’t super thick. I might have to replace some ceiling tiles and wipe everything off. It could have been much, much worse.”

Fire guts Valentino's in Meadowlane Shopping Center

The store, which sells new and used vinyl, used CDs and stereo equipment, was closed Thursday. Breasseale plans to reopen Saturday.

Photos: Pinnacle Bank Arena from the ground up

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

