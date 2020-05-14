L. Kent Wolgamott: Lincoln Calling Virtual Mini Fest — 30 livestreamed performances this weekend

But there are a handful of artists from out of town.

“We felt they are Lincoln family,” Munson said. “A lot of the bands have played the festival several times or are from Lincoln. We also took into account artists who tour nationally to make a living and have less to fall back on.”

They include Chicago’s hard-touring garage rock duo White Mystery, who have played Lincoln Calling at least three times and have made more than 10 local appearances in the last decade. Also included are Bonehart Flanagan, the performance moniker of Lincoln native Jon Dell, who now is based out of New York, and SeaSaw, a Wisconsin indie-pop duo that has strong local ties.

All the at-home performers are being encouraged to use all the available streaming technology and software to make the festival have a look that stands out from the hundreds of streams that have flooded the internet in the last couple of months.

The performers have been sent how-to kits that should help them with perfecting the lighting, audio and other elements of the livestream, Munson said. But many won’t need any instruction.