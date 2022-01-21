L. Kent Wolgamott interview with Meat Loaf in 2016: 'If you're not tired when I'm done, I haven't done a good show'

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The only time I spoke with Meat Loaf, he talked about football. Not about games or his favorite team, but linking the gridiron to his legendary live performances.

“If you watch the NFL on Sunday or you’re a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, you know, it’s called going into the zone,” he said. “Unless you know what that is, there’s no way to explain it. It’s like you’re transported to another place where something would crawl up your arm and you wouldn’t notice it. That’s the best way to explain it.”

That February 2016 talk popped to mind Friday morning with the news of Meat Loaf’s death at age 74.

He was 68 when we talked. But he linked his all-in committed performance style that drove him and his audience to exhaustion to his teenage years on the field.

“I get it from playing football, middle linebacker, nose guard, defensive tackle. I played a little in college,” he said. “If you’re not tired when I’m finished, I haven’t done a good show.”

His football days were in the 1960s in Texas. Marvin Lee Aday was a native of Dallas and the son of a school teacher who raised him on her own after divorcing his alcoholic father, a police officer.