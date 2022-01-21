L. Kent Wolgamott interview with Meat Loaf in 2016: 'If you're not tired when I'm done, I haven't done a good show'

The only time I spoke with Meat Loaf, he talked about football. Not about games or his favorite team, but linking the gridiron to his legendary live performances.
“If you watch the NFL on Sunday or you’re a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, you know, it’s called going into the zone,” he said. “Unless you know what that is, there’s no way to explain it. It’s like you’re transported to another place where something would crawl up your arm and you wouldn’t notice it. That’s the best way to explain it.”
That February 2016 talk popped to mind Friday morning with the news of Meat Loaf’s death at age 74.
He was 68 when we talked. But he linked his all-in committed performance style that drove him and his audience to exhaustion to his teenage years on the field.
“I get it from playing football, middle linebacker, nose guard, defensive tackle. I played a little in college,” he said. “If you’re not tired when I’m finished, I haven’t done a good show.”
His football days were in the 1960s in Texas. Marvin Lee Aday was a native of Dallas and the son of a school teacher who raised him on her own after divorcing his alcoholic father, a police officer.
He was still a teenager when his mother died and when he acquired the nickname Meat Loaf, the alleged origins of which range from his weight to a favorite recipe of his mother's.
He attended North Texas State before moving to Los Angeles in 1968.
There, he played in bands that opened for the likes of The Who, The Stooges and Grateful Dead but never got any traction in the music business. Then Meat Loaf got cast in “Hair,” his first acting job — which landed him a recording contract with Motown and a minor R&B hit with 1971’s “What You See Is What You Get.”
Moving to New York, where he appeared in “Hair” on Broadway, Meat Loaf began acting, appearing in the original production of “The Rocky Horror Show” and then reprising his role as Eddie in the now-classic midnight cult movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The movie was released in 1975, after Meat Loaf had decided to concentrate on music.
Which brings his story to 1977 and the release of “Bat Out of Hell,” the album that, with its hits “Paradise by the Dashboard Lights” and “Two Out of Three Ain't Bad,” turned Meat Loaf into a star — one who delivered operatic rock in an era of punk and hard rock.
At the time of my interview in 2016, Meat Loaf was about to go on tour (with a possible stop in Nebraska) and was putting the finishing touches on the album “Braver Than We Are,” his final collaboration with Jim Steinman, the writer of all the songs on the “Bat Out of Hell” album.
He provided something of an explanation as to why “Bat Out of Hell” remains the fourth best-selling albums of all time, moving more than 43 million copies worldwide.
“When it comes to an album, I’ll never tell you what an album’s about,” he said. “I might tell you what I’m singing about, but I have no clue what Jim wrote about. Then when you get your hands on the record, it’s your interpretation.
“I think that’s what’s kept the great albums great. The Beatles never told you what their songs were about, Pink Floyd never did. You didn’t hear Don Henley and Glenn Fry ever tell you about ‘Hotel California.’ It’s for the listener to decide. It’s the same with our records.”
Some of those albums, including the four released after “Bat Out of Hell,” were flops. Meat Loaf ended up bankrupt. But 1993’s “Bat Out of Hell II” rescued the singer, who won a Grammy Award for its chart-topping hit “I’ll Do Anything for Love.”
“Braver Than We Are” was his 12th and final album.
His film career included appearances in “Wayne’s World,” “Fight Club,” “The Salton Sea” and “Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny.” His final television appearances came in 2017-18 in the Netflix series “Ghost Wars.”
When we talked, Meat Loaf said his approach to music was the same one that he used in acting.
“I’ve done 40 films and I’ve asked about characters. I did an Arthur Miller movie called ‘Focus’ and he was on the set. I didn’t ask him. He came up to me and said ‘I love what you’re doing with my character.’ I about fainted in my spaghetti.
“I’m so schooled. If you pay close enough attention to the show, every song I sing is a different character, and that character will have different movements. I go back to the Brando treatment. He always got the physicality first. So every song is a different human being. It’s that way on the records, too.”
No cause of Meat Loaf’s death will be officially released. But, according to TMZ, the singer, who defied health and safety protocols, died after falling “seriously ill” with COVID-19.
L. Kent Wolgamott's five favorite reviews from 2021
I’ve chosen my favorite reviews of 2021 -- aimed at telling the year’s arts and entertainment story through the biggest events.
The first major concert to play Lincoln since March 2019 took place on June 11 at Pinewood Bowl. About 4,400 people made their way to Pioneers…
The American Ballet Theatre chose Lincoln as the starting point for its COVID-inspired summer outdoor “truck tour.” More than 6,000 people att…
Some 90,000 people filled Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14, when Garth Brooks became the first solo artist to play a show there, setting an attenda…
Guitarist Pat Metheny presented the single most impressive concert of the year when he brought a pair of young musicians with him to the Lied …
On Oct. 15, Chris Stapleton, who just won six Country Music Association Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, played Pinnacle Bank Aren…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott