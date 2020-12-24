L. Kent Wolgamott: Iggy Pop and Linda Gail Lewis win COVID-19 song battle

As for “Dirty Little Secret,” it’s some classic Iggy with an ear-grabbing chorus, a driving raw blend of synthesizers and horns and his growling vocals. And Mr. Pop doesn’t have to get too political to make his point.

“I was moved to write a direct lyric, not something too emotional or deep, more like journalism, who, what, when, where,” Pop says in a video about the song.

The virus, he said, “was a stopper for me. It’s been the big thing happening in my life and everybody else’s, I reckon, for almost a year now. If there was still a man of the year, it would be the virus.”

So Iggy sings: “COVID-19 is on the scene/ The boys and girls can’t stop their world/ Grandfather’s dead/ Got Trump instead” and, on the chorus “Dirty little virus/ Sleeping inside us/ Gone are the paydays/ Gone are the playdates.”

Lewis, Jerry Lee’s rock ’n’ rolling younger sister, goes with an old-school bluesy swing on “Oh Pandemic,” a straight-up personal take on the impact of the virus as she sings of shedding tears, the disruption of life that took away her gigs and her income, while holding out hope for the future.