L. Kent Wolgamott: Hit by COVID for a second year, Lincoln Calling goes on -- outside

In 2004, University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Jeremy Buckley brought 25 bands to five downtown venues for a three-night festival he called Lincoln Calling.
A decade later, the festival featured more than 100 bands, solo artists and DJs playing nine venues over four days.
In recent years, the festival has scaled back the number of days, from five to three, and number of venues.
But it continued to host a lineup of even bigger, more noteworthy performers, such as Charli XCX, Parquet Floors, Soccer Mommy, Fantastic Negrito and Japanese Breakfast.
Then, in 2020, came COVID-19 and, like all other festivals, Lincoln Calling was shut out of the clubs and outdoor stages, moving online for a virtual festival.
This week, the resurgence of coronavirus cases has, again, altered the festival, forcing it to move to three outdoor stages and cut the number of acts from 70 to 40.
But the shows, which began Thursday with an experimental showcase at Tower Square, will go on -- rain or shine. Fortunately, for organizers, bands, and fans, the weekend forecast is precipitation free, although it might get downright chilly Friday night.
The COVID-19 surge also has made Lincoln Calling the first major local event that will require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for admission. And organizers are recommending that masks be worn, even through the shows are all outside.
The loss of the indoor venues in the central downtown music district required some changes in the festival schedule as well, most notably offering music from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.
That should make for good fun -- and a long day -- as local favorites Universe Contest, the terrific CJ Mills, an Omaha native who’s returning from Philadelphia for the festival, and all female queer Southern rockers Thelma and the Squeeze set to play when the sun’s still out.
Those are among my don’t miss shows for the weekend.
Others on that rundown include: San Antonio’s punk-meets-Chicano grit riot girls FEA, who will be part of the fest’s Latino Lives Showcase, L.A. based political singer/songwriter Raye Zaragosa, who will be part of the Vision Maker Media Showcase and Boston indie rockers, Slothrust, who will headline the Duffy’s Backlot stage Friday night.
The biggest draw of the festival headliners for Lincoln has to be Indigenous, the South Dakota blues rock band fronted by Native guitar wizard Nato Manji, who has been playing local venues, mostly the Zoo Bar since the group began as a family band in the late 1990s.
Those headliners, frankly, aren’t at the same level as say Charli XCX or Japanese Breakfast, who stole the show at Omaha’s Maha Festival last month. That too is a by-product of the pandemic, which caused Lincoln Calling to cut its budget for 2021 in order to ensuring that the festival could happen successfully, even if its attendance was down.
That, however, shouldn’t be taken as a criticism of either the festival or the performers. Rather, it was a smart decision to scale back during the time of COVID.
And there’s no doubt that Manji is a true talent -- he’s been a featured artist on the Experience Hendrix Tour along with the likes of Buddy Guy, Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson -- or that Slothrust has transformed into one of today’s top alt pop rock bands and local bands Universe Contest, FREAKABOUT and Plack Blaque are every bit as good as any touring act in their genres.
In other words, Lincoln Calling 2021 will most likely provide the same enriching, entertaining festival experience as any of its predecessors, only this year some of it will be in the daytime and all of it, outside.
