L. Kent Wolgamott: Hit by COVID for a second year, Lincoln Calling goes on -- outside

The loss of the indoor venues in the central downtown music district required some changes in the festival schedule as well, most notably offering music from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

That should make for good fun -- and a long day -- as local favorites Universe Contest, the terrific CJ Mills, an Omaha native who’s returning from Philadelphia for the festival, and all female queer Southern rockers Thelma and the Squeeze set to play when the sun’s still out.

Those are among my don’t miss shows for the weekend.

Others on that rundown include: San Antonio’s punk-meets-Chicano grit riot girls FEA, who will be part of the fest’s Latino Lives Showcase, L.A. based political singer/songwriter Raye Zaragosa, who will be part of the Vision Maker Media Showcase and Boston indie rockers, Slothrust, who will headline the Duffy’s Backlot stage Friday night.

The biggest draw of the festival headliners for Lincoln has to be Indigenous, the South Dakota blues rock band fronted by Native guitar wizard Nato Manji, who has been playing local venues, mostly the Zoo Bar since the group began as a family band in the late 1990s.