L. Kent Wolgamott: Great albums the only bright spot for coronavirus-devastated music industry

The coronavirus has devastated the live music industry, shutting down venues and cutting off the major source of musicians' income in the streaming era, where 10,000 streams of a song on Spotify will pay an artist all of $43.
With only a slight glimmer of light in a seemingly endless tunnel, it’s fairly certain the devastation will continue well into 2021, with only a few shows taking place in reduced capacity venues until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine and/or effective treatment.
Many of the nation’s independent music venues — places that are privately owned and operated — are likely to never reopen, further crushing the industry as it tries to come back over the next year.
That’s bleak, very bleak. But there’s been one bit of brightness — actually far more than one — since the virus hit in March.
It’s been a great four months for records, with really good albums being released almost weekly.
Last Friday, for example, three fine country/country adjacent albums hit the streaming services — Margo Price’s ’70’s rock-flavored “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” Ray Wylie Hubbard’s guest-filled “Co-Starring” that contains the instant classic “Drink Til I See Double,” and Joshua Ray Walker’s hardcore honky tonker “Glad You Made It.”
Price’s album is a near lock to be on my list of favorite 2020 albums come December. But since it was released July 10, it doesn’t make my semi-annual accounting that covers the first six months of the year.
Because there are thousands of albums released in hundreds of genres and dozens of languages, it’s impossible for anyone to survey all of it, nor can any publication come up with an authoritative “best of” for a month, much less six months or a year.
So I put together a list of my favorite albums based not on some kind of quality comparison, but on the number of times I’ve listened to them. That list may not be 100% accurate. I may, for example, have listened to Steve Earle’s “Ghosts of West Virginia” a time or two more than Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher.” I don’t keep track of listens that precisely. But it’s close enough.
Hare are my Favorite Fifteen for the first six months of 2020, led by a late period masterpiece from the greatest American songwriter ever.
* Bob Dylan, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.”
* Drive-by Truckers, “The Unraveling.”
* X, “Alphabetland.”
* Lady Gaga, “Chromatica.”
* Fiona Apple, “Fetch The Bolt Cutters.”
* Soraia, “Dig Your Roots.”
* Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, “Reunions.”
* Run The Jewels, “RTJ4.”
* Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher.”
* Steve Earle, “Ghosts of West Virginia.”
* Charli XCX, “How I’m Feeling Now.”
* Pokey LaFarge, “Rock Bottom Rhapsody.”
* Laura Marling, “Song for Our Daughter.”
* Lucinda Williams, "Good Souls Better Angels."
* Waxahatchee, "Saint Cloud."
Those albums are all on streaming services. I’d urge you to check them out. And if you like one, buy it — preferably on Bandcamp, where the artists receive a good share of the receipts, or via the artists’ websites.
Amid the pandemic, buying albums, singles and merchandise from artists is about the only way to keep music alive.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter
@KentWolgamott
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.