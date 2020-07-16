L. Kent Wolgamott: Great albums the only bright spot for coronavirus-devastated music industry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus has devastated the live music industry, shutting down venues and cutting off the major source of musicians' income in the streaming era, where 10,000 streams of a song on Spotify will pay an artist all of $43.

With only a slight glimmer of light in a seemingly endless tunnel, it’s fairly certain the devastation will continue well into 2021, with only a few shows taking place in reduced capacity venues until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine and/or effective treatment.

Many of the nation’s independent music venues — places that are privately owned and operated — are likely to never reopen, further crushing the industry as it tries to come back over the next year.

That’s bleak, very bleak. But there’s been one bit of brightness — actually far more than one — since the virus hit in March.

It’s been a great four months for records, with really good albums being released almost weekly.

Last Friday, for example, three fine country/country adjacent albums hit the streaming services — Margo Price’s ’70’s rock-flavored “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” Ray Wylie Hubbard’s guest-filled “Co-Starring” that contains the instant classic “Drink Til I See Double,” and Joshua Ray Walker’s hardcore honky tonker “Glad You Made It.”