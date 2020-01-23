L. Kent Wolgamott: Grammy Award predictions, performances and personal favorites

How’s this for a fearless prediction? Lizzo and Billie Eilish will each take at least one of the four major awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Sunday.

That less-than-brilliant forecast is based on the facts that Lizzo, with eight total nominations, and Eilish, with six nods, are just the 11th and 12th artists in Grammy history to be nominated for all four “general field” awards -- Album of the Year; Record of the Year; Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

So the odds are that they’ll each get at least one of them -- and one of them could win two or three.

To get more specific, I’m guessing that Eilish, who just turned 18, will win Best New Artist, in part because she’s actually new -- her debut album came out last year -- while Lizzo, whose first record came out in 2013 is on album No. 3.

And I’ll also go with Eilish for the album award for her genre-spanning “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? I’d have voted for Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F*****g Rockwell,” my best album of 2019. But that’s not a likely winner.