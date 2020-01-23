L. Kent Wolgamott: Grammy Award predictions, performances and personal favorites

How’s this for a fearless prediction? Lizzo and Billie Eilish will each take at least one of the four major awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Sunday.
That less-than-brilliant forecast is based on the facts that Lizzo, with eight total nominations, and Eilish, with six nods, are just the 11th and 12th artists in Grammy history to be nominated for all four “general field” awards -- Album of the Year; Record of the Year; Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
So the odds are that they’ll each get at least one of them -- and one of them could win two or three.
To get more specific, I’m guessing that Eilish, who just turned 18, will win Best New Artist, in part because she’s actually new -- her debut album came out last year -- while Lizzo, whose first record came out in 2013 is on album No. 3.
And I’ll also go with Eilish for the album award for her genre-spanning “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? I’d have voted for Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F*****g Rockwell,” my best album of 2019. But that’s not a likely winner.
LIzzo’s in a scrum with Lil’ Nas X for Record of the Year with her “Truth Hurts.” It is up against Lil' Nas' “Old Town Road.” The latter is the longest running No. 1 hit ever. But my sense is that Lizzo’s song, which bumped “Old Town Road” out of the top slot, will take the award -- in part because of her multiple nominations.
Song of the Year is an award that actually goes to the songwriter, not the performer. This year, however, the main contenders are performers who wrote or co-wrote their nominated songs -- Eilish, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.
This could be a giant swing and miss. But I’m predicting Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell will win for “Bad Guy,” giving her three of the big four awards.
Lizzo and Eilish will get plenty of time in the spotlight Sunday -- in addition to picking up their awards, they’re both among the 21 artists scheduled to perform.
The other 21 artists are Aerosmith, Camilla Cabello, Brandi Carlile, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Bonnie Raitt, Roddy Ricch, Rosalia, Run DMC, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Tyler The Creator, Charlie Wilson, YG.
That’s a lot of performers to fit into a three-hour show (give or take a few minutes). But the Grammys only present a dozen, at most, of the 84 awards during the telecast -- which really is about the performances.
Plus Legend, Khaled, Ricch, Franklin and Mill will perform together in a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hustle, and "The Voice” coaches and “it couple” -- Shelton and Stefani -- will do their new romantic single “Nobody But You.”
And I wouldn’t be surprised by other team-ups, like Tucker, the most-nominated country artist with Carlile, who produced her album.
I’m not sure I’ll spend Sunday afternoon watching the streaming presentation of the awards that don’t make the cut for the telecast. But I’ve got a rooting interest for three of them:
Bones UK, a two-woman, one-man trio from England who I met a couple years ago at South By Southwest (and I think is terrific), are nominated for Best Rock Performance for their song “Pretty Waste.”
They’re up against, among others, Rival Sons, the band that includes Lincoln native Dave Beste on bass. But I’ll be pulling for Rosie and Carmen, who’ll be back in Lincoln opening for Korn next month.
Rival Sons, I hope, will get the Best Rock Album Grammy for “Feral Roots.” it would be very cool to see Dave take home one of the little gramophones.
And Gregory Alan Isakov, the Colorado singer-songwriter/farmer who’s made a number of Lincoln appearances and is one of the good guys in the music game, is nominated for Best Folk Album for “Evening Machines.” I’m pulling for him as well.
Then I’ll tune into CBS at 7 p.m. for “Music’s Biggest Night,” which, to be honest, is, by far, my favorite awards show.
