L. Kent Wolgamott: Getting the 'tribute band' thing with Super Diamond

“Luck has a lot to do with it. I've seen more talented people than I fall by the side of the road — road kill in a business and a world that can be very cynical and very difficult and has lots of traps and potholes. So I do believe that good luck and maybe a little karma plays a part in this whole scenario."

But there's far more to it than talent, Diamond said.

“I also think that you have to absolutely be in love with what you're doing if you want to be around for a while, because you're around for as long as you want to be around," he said. "Nobody will stop you from making music. It's not like if you're a movie actor. You're around as long as they want you in a movie. But a musician or a writer can always, till their dying day, make music.”

A decade later, Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and retired.

So “Cherry, Cherry,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” “Solitary Man,” “Cracklin’ Rosie," “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “I'm a Believer,” (he wrote the Monkees' hit) and, of course, “Sweet Caroline” in one sense retired as well.