L. Kent Wolgamott: Garth Brooks concert wasn't a superspreader

“They did their best job to make sure that people remained masked," Lopez said, "but a lot of people were just non-compliant."

Lopez said she has talked with arena management about masking protocols at two upcoming country concerts, and specifically about comments from the performers themselves about efforts here to keep control the spread of the disease.

Alabama will play at the arena on Thursday, followed by Kane Brown on Sept. 17.

Alabama, whose two founding members out on tour are 71 and 69 years old, probably wouldn’t make any defiant comments. And after learning about Gilbert’s statement, Brown is now likely to say nothing about masks or local efforts to combat the virus at his show.

A final note on COVID and concerts.

Neko Case canceled her Aug. 31 Bourbon Theatre show a couple hours before it was to start because of “a positive case in our touring party.”

That case turned out to be Case, or as she referred to herself in a Facebook post, “Covid Larry.”

“I’m fine and in no danger,” she wrote. "I’m not disappointed that we had to cancel as getting anyone else sick is not my thing AND we will reschedule.”