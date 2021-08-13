L. Kent Wolgamott: Fiery performances highlight first night of ZooFest

Nikki Hill and her band hit the ZooFest stage on fire Thursday.

Tearing through a half dozen songs in less than 20 minutes, Hill danced and sang, leaned into guitarists Matt Hill and Laura Chavez when they’d take solos, pushing the band and the crowd standing in front of the stage into a jubilant frenzy.

“I’m sure you can tell from all this energy up here, we’ve been dying to get back,” Hill said. “This is just our third show in 18 months. We’re happy to be playing here. We’re honored to be playing here. The Zoo Bar is like a home to us, ... and it’s so good to see so many familiar faces out there.”

Hill and her crack band delivered a 90 minutes of “my brand of rock ‘n’ roll,” a mix that draws on the likes of Little Richard, the Rolling Stones, ‘50s and ‘60s R&B filtered through her Tina Turner-like passionate singing and constant motion dance.

The Southern fireball has consistently played the Zoo since her career began. Her first shows were filled with covers. But now that she’s got a few albums under her belt -- and written plenty of songs, though Friday’s set had just two -- a smouldering take on the Rolling Stones’ “Down Home Girl” and a swinging call-and-response version of Gary U.S. Bonds’ “New Orleans.”