Never, ever believe any band that says it is doing a farewell tour.
Sooner or later, they all return, drawn back by everything from boredom and restlessness to, in most cases, money -- as the Sex Pistols labeled it in 1996 “The Filthy Lucre Tour.”
The latest recanters are Motley Crue, who famously played a final show on New Year’s Eve 2015 and signed a contract saying they were done and that none of the band members could use the name going forward.
Monday, the news escaped that the Crue has kissed and made up. And while the band hasn’t yet confirmed it, they’re heading out to play stadiums with Def Leppard and Poison. Filthy lucre indeed.
Motley’s about-face is nothing new.
The Who did its first “farewell tour” in 1982. Roger Daltry and Pete Townsend are still out playing concerts, apparently still saying goodbye.
Ozzy Osbourne, who said he was calling it quits for good in 1992, has, shall we say, not gone away. He’s now on a “No More Tours II” tour -- and has already let it be known that’s he’s not done playing shows. And I’m guessing that’s true for Black Sabbath as well.
In 2002, Cher took out “Living Proof: The Farewell Tour,” playing nearly 300 shows around the world to say goodbye to the stage and fans. She’ll be back at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 20. But nary a word is being said about “farewell” this time.
The arena is also set to host two other notable “last" tours -- KISS on Feb. 25 and Elton John on June 9.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s hard to believe KISS won’t tour again. And it’s a near certainty that while he likely won’t go on the road for weeks at a time, Sir Elton will continue to perform, probably at residencies in Las Vegas and at one-off appearances, a la Billy Joel and George Strait.
With that caveat in mind, Monday, Slayer played the Nebraska date on its “The Final Campaign” tour at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
It was, in short, a 20-song thrash metal assault that proved, for perhaps the last time locally, that Slayer are masters of the form, delivering a tightly fused, blistering mass of guitars, drums and vocals, often played at the highest of speeds.
While I prefer more melody in my metal -- or any other genre, to be honest -- Slayer was as impressive and powerful as they were the first times I saw them at Pershing Auditorium and the now-destroyed Omaha Civic Auditorium.
Particularly strong performances came on an intense “War Ensemble” with the night’s most passionate screaming from vocalist/bassist Tom Araya and the one-two punch of the biting “Payback” and the dark “Seasons in the Abyss.”
And they delivered the music in a very distinctive production. There was no video -- live or projected, just a backdrop hanging behind the stage. But it was a show that Beavis would love because of all the “Fire!, Fire!, Fire!” shooting out from a pair of platforms next to drummer Paul Bostaph, a cross-like fixture above him and a series of pots across the front of the stage.
To their credit, Slayer brought a great set of bands along to create a seriously full evening of rock. That started with a set filled with Pantera songs from Phil Anselmo & the Illegals and was followed by a terrific 45 minutes from Ministry and an hour of Primus that was better than their 2018 Lincoln show that was moved into the arena from Pinewood Bowl.
Will we see Slayer again? Who knows, but the odds are they’ll keep playing somewhere. That’s how this “farewell tour” thing works.