L. Kent Wolgamott: Emily Bass to kick off Lied streaming series as live music moves online

“We did a Basement Creators Network thing with Vince Ruhl that was streamed, but nothing this stripped down without any great technical equipment," she said. "We’ll see how it goes.”

Bass says she’ll do mostly original material during the 50-minute livestream and hopes to keep the night conversational, responding to comments and questions and maybe even taking a request or two.

She’s one of the thousands of musicians around the world who have gone online during the coronavirus pandemic. With almost every concert venue and club closed, performing live on the internet is the only way for musicians to continue to perform and, just as importantly, connect with their audiences.

Many of the streams are impromptu, one-off shows that garner a few dozen viewers who happen to scroll by the live feeds or are friends of the performer who get notified of the show ahead of time.

Others, however, are regularly scheduled, like those by Philadelphia’s Low Cut Connie, who have now done three shows from the spare bedroom in Adam Weiner’s south Philly home with a fourth set for 5 p.m. Saturday.