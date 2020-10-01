L. Kent Wolgamott: Drive-By Truckers surprise drop year's best poltical album with 'The New OK'

Framed by riffing guitars and swinging, driving drums, Patterson Hood is reporting from the front lines in Portland, Oregon.
“Shooting volleys from behind the fence /
Smashing medics and the once free press /
It gets bloody and it gets messy /
Goons with guns coming out to play /
It’s a battle for the very soul of the U.S.A.”
That’s “The New OK” the opening track and title cut of the surprise album dropping Friday from Hood’s band Drive-By Truckers.
In my view, America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band for going on 20 years, DBT has become our most pointed political band, a transition that took root with 2016’s “American Band” and continued with last year’s “The Unraveling.”
“The New OK” is both a continuation and follow-up of “The Unraveling,” framing “The New OK” and ”Watching the Orange Cloud,” a song Hood wrote on the night after George Floyd’s murder, around a handful of songs that didn’t make the cut for last year’s disc.
But those songs fit together — with the shaking “The Perilous Night,” which Hood began writing when the Electoral College put Donald Trump in the presidency, anchoring the middle of the record.
It isn’t all pure politics, but a sense of dread and despair runs through the album, even in the horn-filled “Sea Island Lonely,” DBT’s funkiest soul tune ever.
“The New OK” wraps with a hammering version of The Ramones' punk classic “The KKK Took My Baby Away,” recorded for “The Unraveling” but a perfect way to end “The New OK,” a record that’s foreboding, yet somehow uplifting.
I’ve only had “The New OK” for a couple of days — I got a copy shortly after Friday’s drop was revealed — and I’ve already listened to it a half-dozen times, putting it on a short list of 2020 albums that have received that amount of play.
That’s an indication of how much I like DBT, which is no secret. But it’s also an indicator of why it’s the best political album of this turbulent election year.
