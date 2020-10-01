L. Kent Wolgamott: Drive-By Truckers surprise drop year's best poltical album with 'The New OK'

Framed by riffing guitars and swinging, driving drums, Patterson Hood is reporting from the front lines in Portland, Oregon.

“Shooting volleys from behind the fence /

Smashing medics and the once free press /

It gets bloody and it gets messy /

Goons with guns coming out to play /

It’s a battle for the very soul of the U.S.A.”

That’s “The New OK” the opening track and title cut of the surprise album dropping Friday from Hood’s band Drive-By Truckers.

In my view, America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band for going on 20 years, DBT has become our most pointed political band, a transition that took root with 2016’s “American Band” and continued with last year’s “The Unraveling.”

“The New OK” is both a continuation and follow-up of “The Unraveling,” framing “The New OK” and ”Watching the Orange Cloud,” a song Hood wrote on the night after George Floyd’s murder, around a handful of songs that didn’t make the cut for last year’s disc.