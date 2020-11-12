L. Kent Wolgamott: Digging T. Rex on their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

I’d forgotten how much I like T. Rex until I was watching the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction show on HBO on Sunday night.

Now available on HBO On Demand and streaming on HBO Max, the show is the COVID-19 replacement for the usual induction ceremony. Ordinarily, honorees are introduced by a celebrated peer, deliver what passes for an acceptance speech and play a few songs with a jam session to wrap up the evening.

That wasn’t possible this year. So the 35th class went into the Rock Hall with short films sketching the lives and careers of the inductees, capped by a remotely filmed acceptance speech.

While it was missing the music, which is often the best part of the ceremony, the video version in some ways worked better than the live, in-person ceremony in providing looks at the honorees — Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex and managers Irving Azoff and Jon Landau — that illuminated why they were deserving of induction.

That, sadly, is likely most needed for T. Rex, which, in 2020, is largely unknown or forgotten in the U.S.

You have likely heard the British band’s only American hit “Get It On (Bang a Gong).” But Marc Bolan and his band were never U.S. rock stars.