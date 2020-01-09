L. Kent Wolgamott: Critics Say Lana Del Ray's "Norman F*****g Rockwell" Best Album of 2019

The best album of 2019, according to the critics, is Lana Del Ray’s “Norman F*****g Rockwell,” a judgment with which I fully concur.
In fact, I voted it No. 1 in the Uproxx Critics Poll that compiled top-10 lists from more than 200 critics into an overall top 50.
Del Ray, who was seen shopping in the Haymarket district in November -- a few days before a concert in Omaha -- will try to build on a huge 2019. The best album of the year is a good indicator.
Coming in second was the last year’s other most widely acclaimed album --“When We All Fall Apart, Where Do We Go?" from Billie Eilish, who has six Grammy nominations, including one for each of the top four awards -- album of the year, song and record of the year for “Bad Guy,” and new artist.
Eilish will be doing battle with “Norman F*****g Rockwell” (the album and the song) when the Grammy’s are handed out in a couple weeks -- a sign that either (a) the Grammy’s have, at long last, become a relevant reflection of the best in music, or (b) that critics have gotten more in line with the collective taste of the music industry.
Or (c) both may be true.
In any case, three of the Uproxx Critic’s top 10 are up for album of the year, which, even a decade ago would have been a shock:
The remainder of the Uproxx Top 10:
3. Tyler the Creator, “Igor”
4. Purple Mountains, “Purple Mountain”
5. Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride” (album of the year nomineee)
You have free articles remaining.
6. Angel Olson,”All Mirrors”
7. Weyes Blood,” Titanic Rising”
8. Sharon Van Etten, “Remind Me Tomorrow”
9. Jenny Lewis,”On the Line”
10. FKA Twigs, “Magdalene”
As for my ballot, Del Ray, Eilish, and FKA Twigs landed in the top 10 and four more made the top 50 -- Charli XCX’s “Charli” at No. 22; Jamila Woods’ “Legacy!, Legacy!” at 25; Sturgill Simpson’s “Sound & Fury” at 37 and Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars” at 48.
My other three choices were Iggy Pop’s “Free” which was No. 142 in the poll, Starcrawler’s “Devour You,” No. 298 and Mavis Staples’ “We Get By” at No. 445.
Checking in at 445 seems high. But there were more than 200 more albums that got votes from the critics -- Mandolin Orange’s “Tides of a Teardrop” coming in at No. 649, likely the recipient of a single vote.
That’s one of the big takeaways from the poll -- confirmation of the fact that no one could possibly listen to just the albums considered vote-worthy by critics in any year, much less all the albums released.
Doing a little math to get through 649 albums in a year would require listening to two albums a day (I don’t know a way to listen to .77 of an album), every day. And, most critics listen to an album at least two or three times before rendering a judgment. Which would boil down to four to six hours of listening every day -- that’s not going to happen.
My other Uproxx poll takeaway -- country music didn’t exactly blow away the critics in 2019. Just four country albums -- “The Highwomen” at No. 19 and Miranda Lambert’s “Wildcard,” Orville Peck’s “Pony” and Tanya Tucker’s "While I’m Livin’” made the top 50, while No. 647 was Justin Moore’s “Late Nights and Longnecks” and 648, Lady Antebellum ‘s “Ocean.”
That’s also a reflection on the voters, most of whom likely don’t write much, if at all, about country music.
Next week, however, Nashville Scene will release the 20th annual country music critic’s poll. My prediction -- “Wildcard” will come in at No. 1, “The Highwomen,” No. 2 and “While I’m Livin’” No. 3.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott