L. Kent Wolgamott: Critics Say Lana Del Ray's "Norman F*****g Rockwell" Best Album of 2019

The best album of 2019, according to the critics, is Lana Del Ray’s “Norman F*****g Rockwell,” a judgment with which I fully concur.

In fact, I voted it No. 1 in the Uproxx Critics Poll that compiled top-10 lists from more than 200 critics into an overall top 50.

Del Ray, who was seen shopping in the Haymarket district in November -- a few days before a concert in Omaha -- will try to build on a huge 2019. The best album of the year is a good indicator.

Coming in second was the last year’s other most widely acclaimed album --“When We All Fall Apart, Where Do We Go?" from Billie Eilish, who has six Grammy nominations, including one for each of the top four awards -- album of the year, song and record of the year for “Bad Guy,” and new artist.

Eilish will be doing battle with “Norman F*****g Rockwell” (the album and the song) when the Grammy’s are handed out in a couple weeks -- a sign that either (a) the Grammy’s have, at long last, become a relevant reflection of the best in music, or (b) that critics have gotten more in line with the collective taste of the music industry.

Or (c) both may be true.