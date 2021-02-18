L. Kent Wolgamott: Concerts almost certain to return this summer in Lincoln

Pinewood has two shows on its summer calendar — Chicago on June 23 and Goo Goo Dolls on July 31. It’s unknown whether those concerts will happen as scheduled or be postponed again.

In truth, there is a good chance that the Chicago concert will move again. It doesn’t appear classic rockers, like Chicago, with their older members and fans, will be in the first wave of artists to return to touring this summer.

There will, however, be plenty of country and rock artists that will want to play for 2,500 to 5,000 people at the tree-lined Pioneers Park venue this summer — perhaps as early as late May, but more likely in June, July, August and September.

Look for summer bookings at Pinewood, other amphitheaters and similar-sized outdoor venues to firm up in March, with show and tour announcements, and tickets going on sale, in April.

As for indoor concerts, it’s time to turn to Dr. Anthony Fauci for guidance.

With vaccinations expected to be widespread by July, Fauci has said that indoor concerts could return in the fall — with COVID safety measures, like wearing masks, and some capacity limitation.

That makes Sept. 1 a concert industry target date.