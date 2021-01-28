L. Kent Wolgamott: Compelling book 'Sonic Boom' tells the story of Warner Bros. Records

In the late 1950s and '60s, Warner Bros. Records was something of a joke, a label with no recognizable stars that put out odd compilation records like “But You’ve Never Heard Gershwin with Bongos” that sold next to nothing.
By the mid-1970s, Warner Bros. was on its way to being the most successful label -- commercially and artistically -- ever.
It was home to the likes of Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles and many more, including, later, Madonna, Tom Petty, R.E.M., The Replacements and an artist formerly known as Prince.
That transformation is the subject of Peter Ames Carlin’s compelling new book, “Sonic Boom,” that credits the rise of Warner Bros. to a single “record man” -- a fella named Mo Ostin. He was a boundary buster who encouraged everyone in the company -- from the A&R people who signed artists, to the advertising, marketing and promotion departments -- to “just go do.”
That meant signing the most interesting artists and letting them make the records they wanted to make -- regardless of their commercial potential. He operated on the theory that if the music is good enough, it will find an audience and hits will come.
Ostin, who is the subject of much of the book, began his career at the jazz label Verve and was recruited to head Reprise Records, Frank Sinatra’s label. He entered the Warner Bros. picture when Sinatra sold Reprise to Warner Bros. in 1964.
Working in tandem with Warner Bros. exec Joe Smith, who, among other things, wandered into the drug-drenched psychedelic world of the Grateful Dead to sign the band, the ultra-nice Ostin set the tone for the company, championing nonselling artists like Randy Newman and Van Dyke Parks, giving time for development.
Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac was an overnight success.
The entire company ran in that fashion with Stan Cornyn making up hilarious ads and helping to create audacious events, like Alice Cooper’s debutante ball, which featured a San Francisco drag troupe, and garnered publicity that jump-started the group’s career.
Buffeted by economic downturns and record-setting years in the 1980s and early 1990s, Warner Bros. remained incredibly successful, thanks to massive sales by artists like Prince, Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers and R.E.M.
It’s interesting that, because of bans from higher ups, Warner Bros. was limited in its growth. Reprise wouldn’t have anything to do with rock ‘n’ roll -- which Sinatra hated -- and Warner Bros. didn’t sign rappers under an edict from Steve Ross, the head of Warner Communications.
Ross’s death from cancer in 1992 spelled the end of the golden age of Warner Bros. The villain of the piece is Robert Morgado, who wormed his way into heading the company’s music holdings and chased off Ostin, a nasty bit of corporate manipulation that Carlin illuminatingly details.
Carlin, who has done biographies of Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon, is a terrific storyteller, writing with authority, thanks in part to interviews with most of the principals, including Ostin, a touch of gossip and plenty of entertaining anecdotes.
The Ostin and Warner Bros. story needed to be recounted, for it is the tale of the coolest label during the zenith of the music industry -- a time that can never be repeated.
