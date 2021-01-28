L. Kent Wolgamott: Compelling book 'Sonic Boom' tells the story of Warner Bros. Records

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the late 1950s and '60s, Warner Bros. Records was something of a joke, a label with no recognizable stars that put out odd compilation records like “But You’ve Never Heard Gershwin with Bongos” that sold next to nothing.

By the mid-1970s, Warner Bros. was on its way to being the most successful label -- commercially and artistically -- ever.

It was home to the likes of Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles and many more, including, later, Madonna, Tom Petty, R.E.M., The Replacements and an artist formerly known as Prince.

That transformation is the subject of Peter Ames Carlin’s compelling new book, “Sonic Boom,” that credits the rise of Warner Bros. to a single “record man” -- a fella named Mo Ostin. He was a boundary buster who encouraged everyone in the company -- from the A&R people who signed artists, to the advertising, marketing and promotion departments -- to “just go do.”

That meant signing the most interesting artists and letting them make the records they wanted to make -- regardless of their commercial potential. He operated on the theory that if the music is good enough, it will find an audience and hits will come.