L. Kent Wolgamott: Burned out on streams? Try live albums

Burned out on streaming shows? Tired of experiencing live music filtered through a screen?

Me too.

Without question, livestreams were much needed during the first couple months of the pandemic. And by early May, they’d transformed -- at least in some cases -- from "me and my guitar on the couch" to something more elaborate and engaging.

There are lots of enjoyable large-scale shows out there now, like last week’s tribute to Joe Strummer of The Clash. But they’re not “real” shows -- in crowded rooms with in-person audiences.

Watching YouTube videos of old concerts provides the “real” part. But there’s something about the distancing created by the screen and the tight focus of the cameras that keeps the shows from fully connecting.

So I’ve gone old school to get my live music fix when there’s no shows to see -- via live recordings.

Often dismissed as stopgaps for creatively stymied groups or contract fulfillers, live albums provide the real thing, concerts as they sounded, played before audiences that are nearly always enthusiastic.

There’s obviously no visuals. But eliminating the screen is one of my aims and, if need be, I can imagine what things look like.