L. Kent Wolgamott: Burned out on streams? Try live albums

Burned out on streaming shows? Tired of experiencing live music filtered through a screen?
Me too.
Without question, livestreams were much needed during the first couple months of the pandemic. And by early May, they’d transformed -- at least in some cases -- from "me and my guitar on the couch" to something more elaborate and engaging.
There are lots of enjoyable large-scale shows out there now, like last week’s tribute to Joe Strummer of The Clash. But they’re not “real” shows -- in crowded rooms with in-person audiences.
Watching YouTube videos of old concerts provides the “real” part. But there’s something about the distancing created by the screen and the tight focus of the cameras that keeps the shows from fully connecting.
So I’ve gone old school to get my live music fix when there’s no shows to see -- via live recordings.
Often dismissed as stopgaps for creatively stymied groups or contract fulfillers, live albums provide the real thing, concerts as they sounded, played before audiences that are nearly always enthusiastic.
There’s obviously no visuals. But eliminating the screen is one of my aims and, if need be, I can imagine what things look like.
To add some freshness to the process, I’m not digging out old live records from my wall of albums or dialing up live shots on Amazon Music or Spotify. Rather, I’m heading over to Bandcamp and buying a live recording every week or two.
So far I’ve picked up:
* Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets’ “Live at Haw River Ballroom,” a 27-song, two-set 2019 recording from the North Carolina club that breaks up a run of the Basher’s best with mini-sets of Straitjackets’ ultra-cool instrumental rock ‘n’ roll.
* Drive-By Truckers “DBT Live at the 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.” The Truckers, right there with The Hold Steady, are my favorite band these days. This album was recorded both nights of their Feb. 28-29 stand at the legendary Washington club. That means the set is packed full of songs from “The Unraveling,” their fine new album. And it, as one of the live reviews of this show said, is combustible.
* Margo Price, “Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman Auditorium.” This 2018 set recorded by Price and her fine band at the mother church of country music includes guest shots from Emmylou Harris, Sturgill Simpson and Jack White. As my friend Don McLeese maintains, it was the best thing she’d ever released -- until the Simpson-produced “That’s How Rumors Get Started” came out in July and raised her bar another notch or two.
* Slim Dunlap Band, “Thank you, Dancers.” This recording captures a 10-year stretch of monthly gigs by Slimmer at the Turf Club in St. Paul, Minnesota, including a particularly ugly night in February 2002. It's a combination of Dunlap’s wise, funny originals with covers of Carl Perkins, Steve Earle and Hank Williams. It’s a real good show from the former Replacements guitarist.
Of course, I had to track down a copy of The Stooges’ “Live at Goose Lake, Aug. 8, 1970,” the just unearthed audio of the last show ever by the original lineup of the proto-punk outfit fronted by Iggy Pop.
Recorded at the soundboard of the festival that drew upward of 200,000 people, the recording captures the band in all its raw, propulsive, teetering-on-the-brink glory, with lots of “Fun House” in the seven songs.
I’m going to keep buying live records until I can get back in the concert groove sometime next year. They are, to steal the old long distance telephone commercial tagline, the next best thing to being there.
