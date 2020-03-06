L. Kent Wolgamott: Booker T. Jones to headline ZooFest

As a teenager, Booker T. Jones got himself an after-school job making $5 a day, playing baritone sax on sessions at Satellite Records, a fledgling Memphis label that, the next year, became Stax Records.
By then, the musical prodigy had moved to organ and took charge of the studio’s house band, a group that, when it released its classic soul instrumental “Green Onions” carried Jones name -- Booker T. and the MGs.
Over the next few years, as he drove back and forth between Memphis and Bloomington, Indiana, where he studied musical composition, Jones and the MGs cranked out a series of instrumental hits, backed and recorded with Stax’s legendary roster of soul artists while Jones wrote classics, like “Born Under a Bad Sign.”
Then came a solo career, as performer, producer and songwriter,and nearly every possible accolade - the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and even a pair of Grammys for albums he’s recorded in the past decade.
Now 75, Jones, who last year released his autobiography, “Time Is Tight: My Life Note By Note,” will headline ZooFest this summer.
In taking the Zoo Bar outdoor festival’s 9 p.m. July 10 time slot, Jones joins a line of iconic recent ZooFest headliners that includes Mavis Staples, Los Lobos, Irma Thomas, Delbert McClinton.
“There’s been a lot of legends,” said Zoo owner Pete Watters. “Booker T. is another one, maybe the biggest one.”
Preceding Jones of the first night of the July 10-11 festival will be The Hacienda Brothers, the Western soul band that was fronted by Dave Gonzalez and the late Chris Gaffney. The Hacienda Brothers, who were among the most popular bands to ever play the Zoo, have regrouped and released an album of previously unreleased studio tracks, outtakes, demos and rough mixes.
“I hope people remember the Hacienda Brothers, it’s been a long time,” Watters said. “They’re doing just four gigs this year, one in Tucson this month, then two are at the Zoo Bar, one inside and one out. The next night they’re at Knuckleheads in Kansas City and that’s it.”
Opening Friday night will be Earl & Them, the stellar Arkansas roots/blues band led by Earl Cates and featuring Lincoln native Jason Davis on guitar and closing the night will be Nebraska’s hard-touring “Feel Good Funk & Heavy Soul” outfit, the Kris Lager Band.
Saturday’s headliner is the Phantom Blues Band, the two-time Grammy/W.C. Handy Award winning group assembled by Taj Mahal to play on his 1993 album “Dancin’ the Blues.” The Phantom Blues Band is made up of highly accomplished players who have recorded and played with the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.
Preceding the PBB will be the Blues Beatles, who come Brazil, play Beatles songs, blues style and have received millions of YouTube views for their covers of “Yesterday,” “Ticket to Ride” and “A Hard Day’s Night” and have been a hit on every Zoo appearance.
The 5 p.m. Saturday timeslot belongs to another Zoo hit -- pumpin’ piano man Jason D. Williams, who carries on the Jerry Lee Lewis legacy with a wild, rock ‘n’ roll show. Opening Saturday at 1 p.m. will be students from the Blues Ed. program and at 3 p.m., Lincoln’s Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers.
The festival will be closed out Saturday by Andy William and the Nebraska All-Stars, a 13-member band that plays multiple types of Cuban music from Latin jazz and Danzon to Son and Cha Cha Cha. “It’s going to be great,” Watters said.
“The weird part for me is we don’t have any female stars,” Watters said. “It’s strange how it worked out. But musically, this is a great lineup.”
This year’s ZooFest will be the Zoo’s 20th consecutive outdoor festival. The first ZooFest, celebrating the bar’s 25th anniversary took place in 1998. The annual ZooFests began in 2001,and, with a couple exceptions that were moved to N street, have taken place on 14th St. outside the bar each July.
This year’s festival is celebrating the 47th anniversary of the Zoo, which is longest-running blues-roots music club to operate in the same space in the country.
“I’ve already started thinking -- if I can still make it for three more years of what we’re going to do for the 50th,” Watters said.
Tickets for ZooFest are now on sale at zoobar.com. Advance tickets are $35 for Friday; $25 for Saturday and $55 for a two-day pass.
