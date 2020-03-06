L. Kent Wolgamott: Booker T. Jones to headline ZooFest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Preceding the PBB will be the Blues Beatles, who come Brazil, play Beatles songs, blues style and have received millions of YouTube views for their covers of “Yesterday,” “Ticket to Ride” and “A Hard Day’s Night” and have been a hit on every Zoo appearance.

The 5 p.m. Saturday timeslot belongs to another Zoo hit -- pumpin’ piano man Jason D. Williams, who carries on the Jerry Lee Lewis legacy with a wild, rock ‘n’ roll show. Opening Saturday at 1 p.m. will be students from the Blues Ed. program and at 3 p.m., Lincoln’s Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers.

The festival will be closed out Saturday by Andy William and the Nebraska All-Stars, a 13-member band that plays multiple types of Cuban music from Latin jazz and Danzon to Son and Cha Cha Cha. “It’s going to be great,” Watters said.

“The weird part for me is we don’t have any female stars,” Watters said. “It’s strange how it worked out. But musically, this is a great lineup.”

This year’s ZooFest will be the Zoo’s 20th consecutive outdoor festival. The first ZooFest, celebrating the bar’s 25th anniversary took place in 1998. The annual ZooFests began in 2001,and, with a couple exceptions that were moved to N street, have taken place on 14th St. outside the bar each July.