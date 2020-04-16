L. Kent Wolgamott: All-star 'One World: Together at Home' streaming festival set for Saturday

For the last month, streaming has become the only way to experience live music. Those performances have largely leveled the musical playing field, with the most obscure singer-songwriter and biggest superstar seen on the same platform and — in nearly every case — with no production, hair and makeup and costumes.
That, however, will change Saturday with “One World: Together at Home,” a daylong, all-star "Live Aid"-style festival organized by Lady Gaga that will start on internet platforms and move to all three broadcast television networks in prime time.
It will feature performances from Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Kasey Musgraves, Celine Dion, Common, The Killers, Chris Martin and many, many more.
It’s presented by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. The latter will likely infuriate President Trump, so beware of a likely Saturday tweetstorm. It’s designed to salute front-line health care workers around the world and support the U.N. Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
The livestream will begin at 1 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube, Amazon Prize, Instagram, Twitter, Apple, Twitch and Tidal.
At 7 p.m., it will move to ABC, CBS and NBC, where it will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon and where the biggest names and non-musician celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Matthew McConaughy are likely to appear.
Seinfeld Lied Center performance to be rescheduled
Jerry Seinfeld’s May 8 Lied Center for Performing Arts performance has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns and being rescheduled to a yet to be determined date.
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored on the new date. Refunds are available by contacting the Lied ticket office at liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.
The Lied Center has rescheduled four performances that were scheduled for this spring: Kelli O’Hara, Nov. 8; Super Diamond, Jan. 30, 2021; Michael Londra and Celtic Fire, March 17, 2021; and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," May 13-15, 2021.
