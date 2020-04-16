L. Kent Wolgamott: All-star 'One World: Together at Home' streaming festival set for Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the last month, streaming has become the only way to experience live music. Those performances have largely leveled the musical playing field, with the most obscure singer-songwriter and biggest superstar seen on the same platform and — in nearly every case — with no production, hair and makeup and costumes.

That, however, will change Saturday with “One World: Together at Home,” a daylong, all-star "Live Aid"-style festival organized by Lady Gaga that will start on internet platforms and move to all three broadcast television networks in prime time.

It will feature performances from Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Kasey Musgraves, Celine Dion, Common, The Killers, Chris Martin and many, many more.

It’s presented by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. The latter will likely infuriate President Trump, so beware of a likely Saturday tweetstorm. It’s designed to salute front-line health care workers around the world and support the U.N. Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The livestream will begin at 1 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube, Amazon Prize, Instagram, Twitter, Apple, Twitch and Tidal.