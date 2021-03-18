L. Kent Wolgamott: A strange South By Southwest week

Here are his thoughts on a few of them, starting with his desire to get back on the bus and traveling from city to city to do his shows:

“It’s sitting right down the hill a ways. Every now and then, I go and sit in it (the bus) and pretend I’m going somewhere. ... Billy Joe Shaver said the closest thing to being free is moving. I guess the next-best thing is to be on the bus, thinking you might be moving soon.”

On when he’ll return to performing:

“I don’t want to do shows anywhere, anytime when there’s a chance of somebody getting sick. That’s going to have a lot to do with when I go back on the road.”

On what he’s been doing during the pandemic:

“We’re lucky. We’re up here at the house. Everything’s not only cool. It’s cold. We’ve made an album — me and all the kids got together, the family, Sister Bobie and all of ‘em. It started out being a gospel album, then we started out adding a song here and a song there.”

On leaving his political and social activism at the edge of the stage during the show: