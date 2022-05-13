Kurt Ellling to be featured artist at 31st Jazz in June

Grammy-winning singer Kurt Elling will be the featured artist in the 31st Jazz in June.

Elling, tagged as “the standout male jazz vocalist of our time” and known for his resonant baritone and four-octave range, has been nominated for 10 Grammys, winning two and is the most-celebrated artist in Downbeat magazine history.

Elling will be the third artist to perform in the monthlong series that’s held on Tuesday evenings outside the Sheldon Art Gallery on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

The series will open with a pair of Nebraska artists.

On June 7, Andy William and The Nebraska All Stars will bring their Afro-Cuban jazz to the series. William, a native of Havana, has assembled a stellar cast of musicians, led by Havana vocalist Onelio Perez, who performs varying styles of Cuban music, including tributes to the Buena Vista Social Club.

June 14 will mark the return of Jazz in June favorites the Darryl White Quartet. White, a trumpeter and professor in UNL’s Glenn Korff School of Music, and his group perform a mixture of traditional and contemporary jazz styles, with works ranging from Louis Armstrong to Miles Davis.

Elling will perform on June 21.

The Jazz in June finale on June 28 will be Davina and the Vagabonds, a Minnesota group led by sassy singer and pianist Davina Lozier, who is joined by an acoustic bass, drums, trumpet and trombone to create a throwback outfit that plays boogie-woogie, ragtime, early rock and blues — largely within her own compositions.

All Jazz in June shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free. Donations are encouraged to offset cost of the series that is funded by UNL, corporate sponsors and grants.

