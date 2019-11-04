Lincoln is apparently in line for one last KISS.
The iconic rock band announced additional tour dates for its End of the Road tour during this year's KISS Kruise on the Norwegian Pearl, according to the website
Ultimate Classic Rock.
Included in the list of 75 new dates is a Feb. 25 show in Lincoln. A venue is not mentioned, but it likely would be at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
There had been no official announcement of the additional dates as of Monday morning. They are not listed on KISS's official website.
KISS last came to Lincoln in July 2016 during its Freedom to Rock tour of mostly smaller cities.
The band also played a concert in Omaha in March as part of the End of the Road tour.
Photos from the KISS 2016 Lincoln show
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS guitarist Paul Stanley (foreground), Tommy Thayer (right) and drummer Eric Singer (between Paul's legs) "Deuce" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Give us a KISS
KISS member Paul Stanley performs for the camera while playing "Deuce" on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Read our review of the concert on Page B3 and see more photos @JournalStar.com.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS guitarists Tommy Thayer (left) and Paul Stanley perform "Deuce" on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer perform "Deuce" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS bassist Gene Simmons (left) sings "Deuce" as Paul Stanley hangs over the lip of the stage on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS member Gene Simmons flashes his legendary tongue as the group performs "Detroit Rock City" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS guitarists Tommy Thayer (left) and Paul Stanley perform "Deuce" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS member Paul Stanley performs "Detroit Rock City" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
With a guitar pick in his mouth, KISS guitarist Paul Stanley reaches for another one on his guitar as the band plays "Deuce" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS guitarists Paul Stanley (right) and Tommy Thayer perform "Detroit Rock City" in 2016 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The legendary band will perform at CHI Health Center in Omaha on March 7.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS members Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley perform "Deuce" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS guitarists Paul Stanley (left) and Tommy Thayer perform "Deuce" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS guitarist Paul Stanley (foreground) and drummer Eric Singer perform "Deuce" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS guitarist Paul Stanley cranks out the riffs on his Ibanez electric near the lip of the stage as the band performs "Deuce" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
KISS bassist Gene Simmons flashes his legendary tongue as the band performs "Detroit Rock City" on Friday, July 22, 2016, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16
American Idol season 13 winner Caleb Johnson performs on Friday, July 22, 2016, as the opening act for KISS at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star