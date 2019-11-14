It’s official. KISS will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 25.
A Lincoln date was one of 75 new engagements on its “End of the Road” tour that the band announced early this month during its annual KISS Kruise. But that announcement didn’t name venues, times or any other information about the concerts.
Thursday, the show dates and details were announced, confirming speculation that the Lincoln appearance would be at the arena.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' concert will take place just short of a year after KISS brought the “End of the Road” tour to Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
That March show was exactly what was expected -- a theatrical spectacle with pyro, fog and lights, flying band members, Gene Simmons spewing blood and blowing fire and a set that kicked off with “Detroit Rock City” and closed amidst explosions with “Rock and Roll All Nite” just over two hours later.
The February concert will be KISS’s second arena appearance. The band played there in 2016, its first Lincoln show in decades.
“We’ve been to Lincoln five times; this is our fifth show,” Paul Stanley told the crowd that night. “Our very first one was in 1976. The last one we played might seem like yesterday, but it was 1990. We’ve got some catching up to do.”
The Lincoln show is on one of the final legs of KISS’s farewell tour, which is slated to end in New York City on July 21.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office beginning Nov. 25.
