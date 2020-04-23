Killigans' drummer plays part in international pandemic song

Mikey Elfers went to Duffy’s Tavern last year not knowing exactly what to expect from Black Swift, the band that was opening for The Killigans that night.
What he saw and heard was Sally Grayson.
“She was playing weird slide guitar and she’s got this amazing voice,” said Elfers, The Killigans' drummer. “I was like ‘Holy crap, that’s phenomenal.’ As soon as they finished, I pushed her bass player out of the way, went up to her and said: ‘You’ve got an amazing voice. We should do some music together.
"She looked at me like ‘OK, psycho.’"
But Grayson stuck around for The Killigans' set.
“When The Killigans got done playing, she gave me the same treatment — ‘We’ve got to make some music together.’”
Fast forward to last month — and the coronavirus pandemic.
Grayson, an American who lives in Germany, had decided to “start writing songs that I hope will help a little to get us through this pandemic and bring hope in these times” and bring in musicians from around the world to record them with her.
“I got an Instagram message from her that said ‘You’re the first person I thought of,” Elfers said. “I was in right then. Then she got Tommy Rehbein from Minneapolis on guitar, who I'd never met and we’re now great buds. It turns out musically, we’re the same person."
Rehbein recruited Travis Collins to play bass and the U.S. trio went to work, coming up with their parts for a song that Grayson had written and sent them in a bare-bones digital version.
Elfers recorded his part on an electronic drum kit that The Killigans had given him as a present after he’d joined the group four years ago, knowing that he’d fool around with it and play Devo songs. He’d never used it for anything serious. But with no real drums in the house, it was the best available tool.
“I plugged it into my computer, recorded a loop and sent it,” Elfers said. “Is this too Devo? They said no. I wanted to get real drums on it. But I can’t engineer or mic anything. She got a great engineer, Arno Jordan, who said to try to get something, that he wasn’t going to judge on sonic quality."
So Elfers infiltrated The Killigans’ practice space, set up his iPhone and recorded the drum part on his real drum kit three times — left, right and center — and sent that off to Germany.
“It sounds OK, but kinda rough,” Elfers said. “It adds to the guerilla-style vibe of the whole thing.”
Elfers' Devo-influenced drums and Rehbein’s guitar and synthesizer took Grayson’s desert rock song into Depeche Mode territory, a sound that perfectly fits the song’s title — “Digital We Are” — and lyrical theme of digital connection in this time of physical isolation.
Creating the music video for the song fell to Elfers, who makes clever clips each time Thirst Things First, the band he fronts, performs.
The raw material for the video includes recordings by the musicians playing the song. Grayson dressed up in multiple costumes and played her guitar, while Collins shot only his hands and bass.
“What if I make it like a Zoom meeting?” Eflers wondered. “I squared them off and paralleled all four, so it looks like we’re playing together.”
In the video, Elfers is in the lower-right corner, “documenting the insanity in the membrane I’ve been having at home in quarantine” — playing The Killigans' emblazoned electronic drums, sitting on the floor leaning back against a couch and recording a sunset from his deck.
To represent where he’s from, a map of Nebraska pops up on his portion of the screen as well.
“Digital We Are,” the first song from Grayson's forthcoming album "Sonic Fever," will debut Friday on YouTube and other digital platforms. Elfers is proud of the international collaboration.
“Minnesota, Germany, Nebraska, COVID, this is awesome,” he said.
