Killigans' drummer plays part in international pandemic song

Mikey Elfers went to Duffy’s Tavern last year not knowing exactly what to expect from Black Swift, the band that was opening for The Killigans that night.

What he saw and heard was Sally Grayson.

“She was playing weird slide guitar and she’s got this amazing voice,” said Elfers, The Killigans' drummer. “I was like ‘Holy crap, that’s phenomenal.’ As soon as they finished, I pushed her bass player out of the way, went up to her and said: ‘You’ve got an amazing voice. We should do some music together.

"She looked at me like ‘OK, psycho.’"

But Grayson stuck around for The Killigans' set.

“When The Killigans got done playing, she gave me the same treatment — ‘We’ve got to make some music together.’”

Fast forward to last month — and the coronavirus pandemic.

Grayson, an American who lives in Germany, had decided to “start writing songs that I hope will help a little to get us through this pandemic and bring hope in these times” and bring in musicians from around the world to record them with her.